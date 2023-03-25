Home

Anushka Sharma Cracks up as Paparazzi Call Her ‘Mrs Kohli’, Tells Them to ‘Relax’: ‘Why Are You Shouting?’

Anushka Sharma Cracks up as Paparazzi Call Her ‘Mrs Kohli’: Anushka Sharma often dazzles fans and paparazzi with her stunning appearances at events. The actor known for acing her style game with perfection always looks spectacular, be it on-screen or during her photoshoots. Anushka is one of the most popular actors, who is loved by the audiences, not just for her acting prowess, but fashion sense as well. Her charming and photogenic persona makes her the darling of the paps as she always patiently poses for candid moments in front of the camera. Anushka was recently at Indian Sports Honours with husband Virat Kohli where she had a funny interaction with the photographers.

CHECK OUT ANUSHKA SHARMA’S VIRAL VIDEO:

ANUSHKA SHARMA GIGGLES AS PAPARAZZI CALL HER MRS KOHLI

In the viral video which is breaking the internet, the Chakda ‘Xpress actor is seen cracking up as the paparazzi call her ‘Mrs Kohli’. In the video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Anushka can be seen saying “Relax! Why are you all shouting? Wait! Mere kaan (my ears)… I have not recovered from the shouting from yesterday.” When the photographers said that they missed her at such events, she laughed and said ‘mere kaan bajj rahe hai (my ears are ringing).” Anushka also met Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon at the red carpet and all three posed together. She also gave a tight hug to the Shehzada actor. Anushka and Virat slayed like the perfect power couple at the event and amicably complement each other with their fashion choices. Virat donned a black suit while Anushka wore a purple dress with black details. The duo also met Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia at the event.

ANUSHKA SHARMA-VIRAT KOHLI START A NEW SOCIAL INITIATIVE

Anushka and Virat on Wednesday announced the merger of their respective foundations and launched a new initiative, called SeVVA. The power couple said in a joint statement “In the words of Kahlil Gibran ‘For in truth it is life that gives unto life- while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness’. With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA aiming to reach out to as many people as possible. SeVVA’s work won’t be confined to a particular issue as it will continue to strive for social good by championing humanity which is the need of the hour today,”

Anushka will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda ‘Xpress where she plays cricketer Jhullan Goswami.

Anushka will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda 'Xpress where she plays cricketer Jhullan Goswami.












