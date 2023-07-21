  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Entertainment

Aparna Sen Strongly Reacts to Manipur Videos Pens Open Letter to Mamata Bannerjee Future of West Bengal is Dark

admin July 21, 2023 0 2 min read


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Aparna Sen Strongly Reacts to Manipur Videos, Pens Open Letter to Mamata Bannerjee: ‘Future of West Bengal is Dark’

Aparna Sen recently reacted to Manipur videos and even penned an open letter to CM Mamata Bannerjee regarding the West Bengal poll violence.

Aparna Sen Strongly Reacts to Manipur Videos, Pens Open Letter to Mamata Bannerjee: 'Future of West Bengal is Dark'
Aparna Sen Strongly Reacts to Manipur Videos, Pens Open Letter to Mamata Bannerjee: ‘Future of West Bengal is Dark’

Aparna Sen Reacts to Manipur Videos, West Bengal Poll Violence: Aparna Sen is known for speaking her mind on socio-political issues. The veteran actress who has also directed some remarkable arthouse films, often gives her unabashed and unfiltered views on cinema, culture, society and politics. Her progressive outlook also reflected on the films she has directed which have always been ahead of times. She is the mother of Konkona Sen Sharma, who has directed Death in The Gunj and Anthology film Segment: The Mirror in Lust Stories 2. Aparna recently reacted to the horrific Manipur videos and Bengal poll violence at a recent public event.

APARNA SEN SPEAKS ON MANIPUR VIDEOS

Reacting to the Manipur incident, the veteran said, “I am speechless. I just cannot think of this, I don’t believe this type of violence can happen. I don’t realise this. How can this happen in a democracy? It’s going on and on. I will say that every political party should be aware, they are all corrupt. What can I say about Manipur? I am speechless. My heart is broken. I don’t know why the PM has not said anything before Thursday. I don’t know,” as reported by India Today. When quizzed about the panchayat polls violence in West Bengal, Aparna opined, “I don’t know what the future of West Bengal is, but I can say it is dark. The change was needed at the time of CPIM. But apart from this, TMC is doing something else now. I have written one open letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.” She also stated that, “I don’t know if it will work or not. It is sad that a lot of people have died in West Bengal because of the poll. It is hard to comment. All the officers, police, and administration should be aware.”

Aparna has directed critically acclaimed films like 36 Chowringhee Lane, Mr and Mrs Iyer, 15 Park Avenue, The Japanese Wife and The Rapist.

For more updates on Aparna Sen and Manipur violence, check out this space at India.com.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Flaunt Your Superpower with OPPO F23 5G, the ultimate battery powerhouse

OPPO, the leading global smart devices brand, announces the launch of its latestsmartphone, the OPPO F23 5G. The device will be available at INR 24,999, […]

June 3, 2023 0 3 min read

MamyPoko Pants launches ‘Namaste Poko Chan’ Campaign in West Bengal

Strengthening its association with the people of West Bengal and taking its social initiative one step further, first pants style disposable diaper maker in India- […]

April 12, 2023 0 3 min read

HOT 30i at just INR 8999

Gone are the days when budget-conscious buyers had to sacrificequality, storage capacity or aesthetics when purchasing a smartphone. Infinix’s newest additionto their feature-packed HOT series, […]

March 29, 2023 0 4 min read

The Story of Hema Malini Wedding With Jeetendra And How Dharmendra Did The Most Filmy Thing to Stop it

Home Entertainment The Story of Hema Malini’s Wedding With Jeetendra And How Dharmendra Did The Most Filmy Thing to Stop it Hema Malini was head […]

July 14, 2023 0 2 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights