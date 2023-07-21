Home

Aparna Sen Strongly Reacts to Manipur Videos, Pens Open Letter to Mamata Bannerjee: ‘Future of West Bengal is Dark’

Aparna Sen Reacts to Manipur Videos, West Bengal Poll Violence: Aparna Sen is known for speaking her mind on socio-political issues. The veteran actress who has also directed some remarkable arthouse films, often gives her unabashed and unfiltered views on cinema, culture, society and politics. Her progressive outlook also reflected on the films she has directed which have always been ahead of times. She is the mother of Konkona Sen Sharma, who has directed Death in The Gunj and Anthology film Segment: The Mirror in Lust Stories 2. Aparna recently reacted to the horrific Manipur videos and Bengal poll violence at a recent public event.

APARNA SEN SPEAKS ON MANIPUR VIDEOS

Reacting to the Manipur incident, the veteran said, “I am speechless. I just cannot think of this, I don’t believe this type of violence can happen. I don’t realise this. How can this happen in a democracy? It’s going on and on. I will say that every political party should be aware, they are all corrupt. What can I say about Manipur? I am speechless. My heart is broken. I don’t know why the PM has not said anything before Thursday. I don’t know,” as reported by India Today. When quizzed about the panchayat polls violence in West Bengal, Aparna opined, “I don’t know what the future of West Bengal is, but I can say it is dark. The change was needed at the time of CPIM. But apart from this, TMC is doing something else now. I have written one open letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.” She also stated that, “I don’t know if it will work or not. It is sad that a lot of people have died in West Bengal because of the poll. It is hard to comment. All the officers, police, and administration should be aware.”

Aparna has directed critically acclaimed films like 36 Chowringhee Lane, Mr and Mrs Iyer, 15 Park Avenue, The Japanese Wife and The Rapist.

