AR Rahman Blasts Authorities For sub-standard Safety Arrangements After Son AR Ameen Escapes a Freak Accident – Official Statement

AR Rahman releases an official statement a few days after his son AR Ameen escaped an accident on the sets. In his post, the latter described how he’s unable to come out of that trauma.

AR Rahman on son’s accident: Music composer AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen escaped an accident a few days back while in a recording studio. The young artiste shared a social media post, explaining how it was just by chance that he didn’t get hurt as a crane came falling down and he was a few inches away from the spot. As his social media post went viral, his father and world-renowned musician AR Rahman issued a statement, commenting on the safety standards that the industry follows.

AR RAHMAN’S OFFICIAL STATEMENT AFTER SON’S ACCIDENT

In his official statement, Rahman wrote, “A few days back my son AR Ameen and his styling team escaped a potentially fatal disaster. Miraculously Alhamdulillah (by the Grace of God) there were no injuries after the accident at Film City, Mumbai. As we grow our industry, we need to have a movement towards world-class safety standards on Indian sets and locations. We are all quite shaken and are awaiting the results of the investigation into the incident by the insurance company as well as the production company Goodfellas Studios (sic).”

AR RAHMAN’S SON NARROWLY ESCAPES AN ACCIDENT

Earlier, mentioning how the incident has traumatised him and his team, Ameen wrote, “I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, my family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing before the camera (sic).” He shared the photos from the sets where three large chandeliers stuck in the crane are seen hanging low.

His post further read, “… the whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was still in the middle of the spot. If I were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell-shocked and not able to recover from the trauma (sic).”

