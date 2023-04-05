Home

Arjun Kapoor Marks ‘Sports For Peace’ Day With Closet Sale Fundraiser to Support Children Through Football

Arjun Kapoor Marks ‘Sports For Peace’ Day With Fundraiser: Arjun Kapoor recently marked the ‘Sports For Peace’ with a charity closet sale fundraiser. The initiative was aimed at helping out children through football. Arjun has always admitted that football as a sport has been close to his heart. As a public figure the actor didn’t shy away in undertaking a noble cause on an important occasion with the help of his favourite sport. Arjun has long held the game of football close to his heart, whether it’s playing in the All Stars Club or representing a premier global team like Chelsea as an ambassador in India. So, in honour of the United Nations’ International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, the actor has put together a charity closet sale fundraiser that combines two of his passions – football and philanthropy.

ARJUN KAPOOR MARKS ‘SPORTS FOR PEACE’ DAY BY CONNECTING WITH FANS

The actor has picked out pieces that he has most enjoyed wearing, and these will be up for sale online so fans across India and the world can partake in this initiative. Proceeds will support Oscar Foundation, which uses football as a tool to encourage hundreds of children to stay in school and equip them with skills to make them resilient and future ready. “Football has been a big part of my life right from childhood, and I firmly believe in the transformative effect of sport,” said Arjun. He further added “I can think of no better way to mark this special day than to be able to connect with fans so we can participate together in sustainability, circularity, and helping bright young minds from underprivileged backgrounds achieve their potential by harnessing the power of sport.”

ARJUN KAPOOR SUPPORTS FUNDRAISER INITIATIVE TO SUPPORT CHILDREN’S EDUCATION

Ashok Rathod, Founder, and Director of, the Oscar Foundation, stated that, “We’re delighted to join hands with Arjun Kapoor for this initiative, and given his long-standing connections with football, the synergy with our work has been organic and genuine. We’re grateful for his using his platform to raise awareness about how sport can give children in need encouragement, purpose, and motivation that can help them complete their education and transform their lives.” This initiative builds on Arjun’s closet sale initiative which he launched during the 2020 pandemic to raise funds to feed stray animals impacted by the lockdown. With this, he continues to find apt causes to uniquely amplify social imperatives that are the need of the hour and close to his heart.

Dolce Vee Founder Komal Hiranandani contextualized this fundraiser, and told, “This initiative builds on Arjun Kapoor’s closet sale initiative which he launched during the 2020 pandemic to raise funds to feed stray animals impacted by lockdown. With this, he continues to find apt causes to uniquely amplify social imperatives that are the need of the hour and close to his heart.”

Arjun has earlier been associated with many other philanthropic works related to environment and women empowerment. He has represented India as the social ambassador for World Wide Fund for Nature, as reported by Republic. The actor has also collaborated with the global movement, Girls Rising aimed at empowering and educating women.

For more updates on Arjun Kapoor, check out this space at India.com.











