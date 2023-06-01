Arjun Kapoor Says Check With us as he Comments on Media Going Bonkers With Malaika Arora Pregnancy Rumours

Home

Arjun Kapoor Says ‘Check With us’ as he Comments on Media Going Bonkers With Malaika Arora’s Pregnancy Rumours

Arjun Kapoor comments on how rumours like Malaika Arora’s pregnancy affect them as a couple and why there’s a need to put an end to it.

Arjun Kapoor addresses Malaika Arora’s pregnancy rumours (Photo: Instagram/ Arjun Kapoor)

Arjun Kapoor on Malaika Arora’s pregnancy rumours: Reports were rife in November last year that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were expecting their first child. However, the actor put an end to the rumours when he took to his Instagram stories and slammed those spreading such rumours. Now, in his latest interview, he talked about the same phase and what was running in their minds during that time.

Arjun said it’s hurtful to realise that people break the news of such magnitude without even asking them first. The actor, known for his performances in the movies ‘Ishaqzaade‘, ‘2 States‘, ‘Gunday‘, ‘Aurangzeb‘, and ‘Ki & Ka‘ among others, said it’s very easy to spread negativity but it’s difficult to get your facts checked.

ARJUN KAPOOR ADDRESSES RUMOURS OF MALAIKA ARORA’S PREGNANCY

The popular Bollywood star told Bollywood Bubble in the interview: “Negativity is easier to do. I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. A certain amount exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession. There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience.” He added that his reaction to the reports of Malaika’s pregnancy was the result of a quick fact- that anyone should have done before publishing such news pieces.

Arjun said, “We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there.”

Arjun and Malaika went to London in October 2022 and several reports mentioned that it was a part of their ‘babymoon’ trip while their close ones were already informed about the big news by then. The couple has been dating for over six years now. They are often trolled for embracing the 11-year age gap between them as Malaika is 49 while Arjun is 37.

