Arjun Kapoor Shares a Note After Malaika Arora Gets Trolled For Posting His Almost Nude Photo Online

Malaika Arora created a stir online when she shared a photo of Arjun on Instagram in which he was seen relaxing with no clothes on. Now, the latter seems to have reacted on the entire ‘attention’ that he received.

Arjun Kapoor’s reaction to Malaika Arora sharing his nude photo (Photo: IANS/ Instagram – Maliaka Arora)

Arjun Kapoor’s viral nude photo: Arjun Kapoor’s way of dealing with ‘attention’ is to ‘thrive in silence’. At least that’s what a post in his Instagram stories says which comes right after his girlfriend and actor Malaika Arora shares a very cheeky photo of him online. On a ‘relaxing’ Sunday, the latter took the internet by storm with a new photo on her social media. Only this time it wasn’t her own sexy photo that the fans were gazing at and admiring but her boyfriend’s.

ARJUN KAPOOR’S CRYPTIC POST AFTER MALAIKA ARORA SHARES HIS NUDE PHOTO

Arjun could be seen posing naked in the photo with only a cushion covering his modesty as he sat on a couch and ‘relaxed’ on a relaxing Sunday. The photo created a stir on social media and received all kinds of reactions. On Monday morning, in a post that seems like his answer to those trolling Malaika, Arjun simply wrote two lines. His Insta stories read: “Choose peace over attention; thrive in silence (sic).”

While it’s hard to say if he really reacted to the entire hoopla that his photo has generated online, the context looks the same. Arjun and Malaika definitely know how to have fun with the fans and this was just another example of the same.

MALAIKA ARORA ALL SET TO MARRY ARJUN KAPOOR?

Meanwhile, in an interview earlier this year, Malaika hinted at being ready to marry Arjun soon. Speaking to Brides Today, the actor said, “I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it.”

Your thoughts on Arjun's 'relaxing' picture?
















