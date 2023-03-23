Arjun Rampal, Hurt With Dhaakad Failure, Blames Its Clash With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Home

Arjun Rampal, ‘Hurt’ With Dhaakad’s Failure, Blames Its Clash With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Arjun Rampal breaks silence on Dhaakad’s failure: Almost a year after Dhaakad was released in theatres, actor Arjun Rampal opened up on what didn’t work in its favour. The film, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, was an action entertainer and Arjun played the baddie. It was directed by Rajneesh Razy Ghai and was promoted well across the country. However, the audience rejected the film and now Arjun mentioned how it hurt him and other members of the film to see it bombed at the Box Office.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Arjun said he can’t even blame the audience for not wanting to come to the theatres because Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released alongside, did a fabulous business. The actor said, “It was an expensive film, so yes it does hurt when it doesn’t do well. I don’t think it deserved to do the kind of numbers that it did. People were skeptical at that point in time.”

He highlighted that Dhaakad was among the first few films released on the big screen after the theatres re-opened following the pandemic. Arjun said, “Dhaakad was one of the first few films to come out post-pandemic. People were maybe scared to go to the theatres. We can’t even say that (because) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did really well. Maybe we released with the wrong film.”

Arjun added that he doesn’t want to do just like every other film because he himself only watches content-driven cinema. “Every film has its destiny, and you just have to accept it and move on. The reality is the reality. But the film is there, and I am proud of it, it is not a film I won’t be proud of. As long as you take that much away from a film, you are in a good space.”

The actor didn’t forget to mention Pathaan’s brilliant performance at the Box Office. He said such numbers are required in the industry and he doesn’t believe people saying box office numbers are important.

The film, also starring Divya Dutta, and Sharib Hashmi among others, collected around Rs 3 crore in its lifetime run. Your thoughts on Dhaakad’s failure?











