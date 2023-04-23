Home

Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Welcome Baby Boy, Neetu Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Shower Blessings

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra welcomed their baby boy as Neetu Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor shared the news on social media.

Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Welcome Baby Boy: It’s all over celebration time in B-town with newlyweds beginning their journey of companionship or couples welcoming new life. Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra recently became proud parents of a baby boy. Their family and friends couldn’t be happier as they announced the news on social media. Parenthood is the most important part of anyone’s life. Be it family, friends or well-wishers everyone feels like participating in the moment of joy when it comes to a newborn. And when it is the first family of Bollywood it becomes much more special to include everyone in the celebrations.

CHECK OUT WARM WISHES TO ARMAAN AND ANISSA BY KAPOOR FAMILY AND RELATIVES:

NEETU KAPOOR AND KAREENA KAPOOR ANNOUNCE BIRTH OF ARMAAN-ANISSA’S BABY BOY

Neetu Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor recently announced about the heartwarming news of Armaan and Anissa welcoming their baby boy. Neetu took to her Instagram stories and captioned her post as “Dada (grandfather) Manoj and Dadi (grandmother) Rima are so excited to announce the birth of our grandson! (folded hands emoji). Super excited to welcome the new addition into the family (red heart and heart eyes emojis).” In Neetu’s animated picture, a woman raised her hands and laughed while a man smiled and held a champagne bottle as they celebrated the birth of the baby. A smiling blue heart was also seen in the photo. Kareena shared a throwback pic with the couple in her Instagram stories. In the photo, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor donned a red suit, while Armaan wore a white ethnic wear. Anissa opted for a peach-coloured lehenga. Kareena wrote in the caption “Proud parents my darlings…(red heart emojis) @therealarmaanjain @anissamalhotrajain.” Anissa’s sister Akanksha posted a picture of the couple from Anissa’s baby shower. She captioned her post as “Heartiest congratulations my darlings (red heart emojis). @therealarmaanjain @anissamalhotrajain @stylebyanissa.”

NEETU KAPOOR-KAREENA KAPOOR ALSO ATTENDED ANISSA MALHOTRA’S BABY SHOWER

Kareena and Neetu attended Anissa’s baby shower ceremony in February 2023. Kareena posted her picture with Anissa and wrote on Instagram “With the gorgeous mamma-to-be.” Neetu also took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as “@anissamalhotrajain godh bharai (baby shower) god bless.” Armaan and Anissa had hosted a star-studded baby shower. The couple got married in February 2020. Armaan is the son of Manoj Jain and Rima Kapoor. Rima is the daughter of Raj Kapoor and sister of Randhir Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor. So, Armaan is the cousin of actors Karisma, Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor. Armaan made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. Armaan’s wife Anissa is also the cousin of Kiara Advani. Kiara is married to actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next appear in The Buckingham Murders, The Devotion of Suspect X and The Crew. Neetu acted in Raj Mehta’s Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022) featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Manish Paul, Prajakta Kolli and Tisca Chopra.

