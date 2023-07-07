Arshad Warsi Reveals How His Film Jail With Sanjay Dutt Will Remind Fans Of Munna Bhai MBBS

Home

Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt have starred together in several movies. (Credits: Instagram)

Arshad Warsi is known for his memorable performances in films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Jolly LLB. The actor recently opened up about his upcoming film Jail and its striking similarities to Munna Bhai MBBS. In the film, Arshad Warsi portrayed the role of Circuit, the loyal sidekick of Sanjay Dutt’s character Munna Bhai. Now, the star duo is back with their next venture to entertain the audience. The movie Jail will see Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles. Warsi revealed in an interview how his new film Jail and Munna Bhai MBBS share some common elements that make them special. He also opened up on how the film will resonate with the audience.

Arshad Warsi-Sanjay Dutt’s Jail

After their inimitable performance in the Munna Bhai series, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are back with their next film Jail. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will reunite after almost a decade. They have starred together in several films like Dhamaal, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Double Dhamaal and Munna Bhai MBBS.

Arshad Warsi On Similarities Between Jail And Munna Bhai

Speaking about the similarities between Jail and Munna Bhai MBBS, Arshad Warsi said that “Jail is similar to Munna Bhai in terms of the plot and content”. The Asur actor added, ”The movie has a heart and a lovely message at its centre”. Jail is written and directed by Siddhant Kumar Sachdev and the work on the script is currently going on.

Arshad Warsi’s revelation about the similarities between Jail and Munna Bhai MBBS highlights that he and Sanjay Dutt will entertain the audiences once again.

About Jail

The poster for the Jail has been released. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are seen standing behind bars wearing the standard black-and-white uniform of prisoners. According to the reports, Jail is being produced by Sanjay Dutt.

Arshad Warsi’s Upcoming Projects

Arshad Warsi was last seen in the second season of the crime-thriller series Asur. His upcoming ventures are Jeetenge Hum, Jolly LLB 3 and Namune.

Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming Projects

Sanjay Dutt’s last movie was Shamshera, which failed to perform at the box office. Talking about his upcoming movies, Sanjay Dutt has some interesting projects in his kitty. He is set to appear in Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. The actor will also star in Ghudchadi, KD – The Devil and Munna Bhai 3.















