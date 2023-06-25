Home

Entertainment

Munna Bhai 3: Arshad Warsi Says Sequel to His Sanjay Dutt Starrer Dramedy May Not Happen Due to This Reason

Munna Bhai 3: Arshad Warsi recently said that the sequel to his Sanjay Dutt starrer dramedy may not happen.- Read on

Munna Bhai 3: Arshad Warsi Says Sequel to His Sanjay Dutt Starrer Dramedy May Not Happen Due to This Reason

Munna Bhai 3: Munna Bhai series is one of the most popular movie franchises of Hindi cinema. The series has had two parts starring the duo – Munna Bhai and Circuit played by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi respectively. While Munna Bhai MBBS dealt with the gangster with a heart who wants to fulfill his father’s wish to become a doctor. The second installment Lage Rao Munna Bhai was about gangster being guided by the soul of Mahatma Gandhi on how truth and non-violence can conquer all the enemies. The fans have been eagerly awaiting the third part, but it seems nothing has been materialised so far. Arshad spilled-the-beans about the same in one of his recent interviews.

ARSHAD WARSI OPENS UP ON MUNNA BHAI 3 SCRIPT

In an interaction with India Today, the Asur 2 actor said, “Munna Bhai may not happen. This is the weirdest thing. We have a director who wants to make it, a producer who wants to produce it, an audience who wants to see it, actors who want to act in it and still it is not happening.” He further added, “The thing is, Raju is insanely perfectionist. He has 3 scripts which are brilliant but there are some glitches. So, till the time he is not 100-200 percent sure of the script, he won’t start it. When you ask him, he will always say yes, never says no. He will say “‘main kar raha ho..ek baar script fix ho jaaye na, mujhe yeh pasand nahi woh pasand nahi (I am doing..once the script is finalised, I don’t like this and I don’t like that)’. Once he crosses that stage, he will start.”

Arshad had recently confirmed his courtroom dramedy Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar. The actor told in an interview that, “Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay is happening. The writer of Dhamaal called me and said that he is working on next. About Golmaal 5, I believe one day, Rohit (Shetty) will just call us to shoot the film in Goa. He can actually do that.”

For more updates on Arshad Warsi and Munna Bhai 3, check out this space at India.com.















