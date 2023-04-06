Art Atelier is all set to host ‘GLS Parampara’ at EZCC on 9th April, 2023

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Art Atelier, a cultural hub in New Town Kolkata promoting classical, semi-classical dance, music and fitness, located in Astra Towers, on the main road of New Town (Biswa Bangla Sarani), is all set to host ‘GLS Parampara’ at EZCC on 9th April, 2023, where their regular students, along with the winners of the ‘Kolkata Got Dancer’ (Semi-classical dance competition organised by Art Atelier), will perform live on stage.

Boasting an aesthetically designed studio with uninterrupted open space of 2000 sq. ft., Art Atelier is associated with the London College of Music, following university syllabi, under which the students are prepared for examinations pertaining to Keyboards, Guitars, Violins, and Western Vocal classes. It is also affiliated to Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh, which imparts structured classical dance training, and holds examinations in Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Creative and Contemporary dance forms, Hindustani classical vocal and Drawing. Its Western dance category, Zumba, Yoga, Bollywood fitness and Bengali recitation classes deserve special mention.

Renowned artist and choreographer from Mumbai, Shri Devesh Mirchandani, the disciple of Pandit Birju Maharaj, who had been taking regular classes on Kathak at Art Atelier for the last nine months, is currently holding an eight day workshop of classical and semi-classical dance, with Kathak being the primary dance form, which is being organised by Art Atelier from the 1st till the 8th of April, 2023.

The workshop and the dance recital is the brain-child of Sandeep Sarkar and Mallika Sarkar, Directors of Art Atelier, who, along with their efficient team members, are quite confident to host ‘GLS Parampara’, and make it an annual event for many years to come.

Art Atelier, apart from promoting developments in art, culture and fitness, also supports the community to conduct many important meetings and discussions for the overall development of the society, namely the Bengal Chamber of Commerce, support for veteran people, cultural programmes for the community, and life aids for stray dogs. It nurtures creative minds and talents, and identifies budding artists through a variety of programmes by creating positive learning environments while enjoying the world of creativity for students of all ages.