Anupamaa: Arvind Vaidya Aka Bapuji Reveals Why He Has Been Missing From The Show

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for years now. One of the actors who is widely praised by the show’s fans is Arvind Vaidya, who plays the role of Bapuji.

Anupamaa star Arvind Vaidya is set to join the show’s sets this month. (Credits: Instagram)

Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for years now. It has become one of the most popular shows on television. People are loving the drama for its engaging content, gripping storyline, and ensemble cast that includes many popular faces like Gaurav Khanna. One of the actors who is widely praised by Anupamaa’s fans is Arvind Vaidya, who plays Bapuji in the show. He has been missing in several episodes over the last few days. It has been almost a month since the actor has not been on the sets of the show. Arvind Vaidya has now revealed the reason why he has not been on Anupamaa for weeks now.

Arvind Vaidya Reveals Truth Behind His Absence From Anupamaa

Clearing the air around his absence, Arvind Vaidya recently addressed the reason while speaking with ETimes. The actor, during the interview, informed that he is on vacation in the United States with his family. “My son lives with his family in Atlanta, and I had applied for leave in January itself and booked our tickets. My wife and I left for the US on June 4, and at that time, this track had not been planned. I had shot for my episodes and left,” the actor said. Arvind Vaidya also said that he will come back from the US in the first week of July, and will resume working afterward. The actor added that he misses being on the sets of Anupamaa but couldn’t do anything as the trip was planned much in advance.

Speaking about his experience abroad, Arvind Vaidya told the portal, “When people here got to know that I had come to visit my son, they invited me to some public functions. I was happy to meet them, and I am also enjoying with my family and grandchildren.”

Anupamaa’s Current Track

Talking about what is unfolding on the show, Anupamaa is all set to begin a new chapter of her life as she is leaving for the US to take charge of a dance academy. The Shah family threw a farewell party for her which marked the presence of all the members, but Babuji (Arvind Vaidya) was missing in the episode.

Anupamaa is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions. The show started airing on July 13, 2020 and stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Sagar Parekh, Aashish Mehrotra and Muskan Bamne among others.















