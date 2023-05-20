Home

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: ‘Satyameva Jayate’, Says Sameer Wankhede On Arrival At CBI Office

Sameer Wankhede arrived at the CBI office for questioning in connection with the case this morning.

Wankhede said that even the Mumbai Police had conducted a thorough probe in the alleged extortion matter.

“Satyameva Jayate,” said former Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede to the media as he left his residence for the CBI office for questioning in connection with a case related to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s drugs on cruise case.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Former Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede arrives at the CBI office, for questioning in connection with a case related to Aryan Khan drugs on cruise case.

Sameer Wankhede arrived at the CBI office for questioning in connection with the case this morning. Wankhede has alleged that the NCB had prepared a draft in which charges were proposed against Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan but it was replaced with another draft that indicates a “sinister plot”.

Wankhede has alleged that charges were proposed against Aryan Khan in the original draft complaint prepared by Japan Babu, the NCB Department Legal Advisor (DLA). Apart from this, the DLA report suggested a few sections against Aryan Khan.

He said that the particular draft prepared outside the NCB shows that someone was helping Aryan Khan in dropping his name from being added to the charge sheet.

Wankhede has also presented this fact before the court.

“The petitioner (Wankhede) says and submits that while the investigation was concluded and a draft complaint was prepared by the Department Legal Advisor (DLA), Japan Babu, whereby charges were proposed against Aryan Khan and various sections were included in the draft complaint against him,” said Wankhede in his plea.

“However, the said draft complaint never came to be filed on record and in fact, it was replaced with a separate draft complaint prepared from outside, which fact was also confirmed by the DLA in a telephone call with the petitioner (Wankhede) on June 2, 2022, between 10:48 and 10:58 p.m. The petitioner crave leave to refer and rely upon the recordings of the telephone calls that he had with the DLA on June 2, 2022,” Wankhede’s plea added.

The plea conversation between Wankhede and the DLA is sufficient to indicate that the material collected during the investigation was not only confined to the case of anyone accused but to all other accused against whom material collected during the investigation was sufficient to indicate the commission of offenses under the NDPS Act.

The former Mumbai Zonal Director of NCB has said that he was taking prior approval from NCB Deputy Director General, Gyaneshwar Singh, before taking any action in the Aryan Khan matter.

Wankhede said that even the Mumbai Police had conducted a thorough probe in the alleged extortion matter but nothing incriminating came on record against him and the inquiry was finally closed.















