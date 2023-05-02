Aryan Khan Label Sells All Products Within 24 Hours Despite a Ridiculously Expensive Price Range

Home

Aryan Khan’s Label Sells All Products Within 24 Hours Despite a Ridiculously Expensive Price Range

The most expensive product by the brand is the leather jacket worn by Aryan’s father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan and it’s priced at Rs 2 lakh.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan have reacted after the latter’s luxury streetwear brand D’Yavol X sold out within a day despite the sky-high prices of jackets and T-shirts. After the collection dropped on April 30, Aryan posted a message on Instagram. It read, “Thank you for the ride. We’re all sold out. Stay tuned for the next one.” Shah Rukh Khan re-shared Aryan’s post on his Instagram stories. The brand offered jackets at whopping prices of Rs 2 lakh and T-shirts worth Rs 24,000.

However, the whole experience didn’t come out to be really pleasing for most people. First, the website crashed within a few hours of going live due to an instant high volume, and second, the pricing of the products shocked the customers. The brand hosts a ‘luxury streetwear’ collection with the lowest product currently priced at Rs 22,200 – a basic grey t-shirt called ‘Battle Worn’. The most expensive product by the brand is the leather jacket worn by Aryan’s father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan and it’s priced at Rs 2 lakh.

Looking forward, Aryan will make his directorial debut with an upcoming show titled ‘Stardom’. It will be a streaming show with six episodes and will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. The series is currently in its production stage.

It’s being produced by Aryan’s home production Red Chillies Entertainment owned by his father, who is fresh off the success of his blockbuster movie Pathaan.

A few years back, while talking to chat show host David Letterman, SRK told him that Aryan isn’t interested in building a career in acting more so because he has the towering achievements of his father to match-upto but he harbours dreams of being a director or a producer.











