Aryan Khan Spotted With New Girl in Party Pics, Fans Call Them a Hot Couple – See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan enjoys a party with his group of friends and poses with actor Roshni Walia in new pictures that are now floating on the internet.

Aryan Khan with Roshni Walia: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan’s new photos have surfaced on the internet. The star kid is seen partying out with his friends and posing with a new girl, named Roshni Walia. The 25-year-old is seen making his straight face in the photos while the girl around her smiles for the camera.

In one photo, Aryan and Rohni pose together while in another, the two pose with their other friends. The photos further show him rocking his signature casual look with a sweatshirt and a t-shirt while Roshni wears a dress with sexy peek-a-boo criss-cross detailing on the torso. The latter shared the photos online with a caption that read, “About last night ✨ (sic).”

CHECK ARYAN KHAN’S NEW PHOTOS WITH ROSHNI WALIA:

If you still haven’t recognised Roshni, here’s more about her. She’s a 21-year-old actor who’s been working in the film industry for over 10 years now. Roshni has done a lot of work on the small screen and has given many memorable performances in various TV shows. Roshni was seen as princess Ajabdeh in Sony TV’s show Bharat Ke Veer Putra: Maharana Pratap. She went on to do shows like Tara From Satara, I am Banni, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, and Yeh Vaada Raha among others.

The actor was seen in My Friend Ganesha 3 and 4 as well as in the 2014 movie Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai. A look at Roshni’s Instagram profile would show how she has grown up into this glamorous diva, making all the right fashion choices and stepping out in bold looks.

Meanwhile, after a tough year in 2022, Aryan has been getting back at life by hanging out with friends and trying to make a legit association with the film industry. He has started working on his debut script, a glimpse of which he had shared earlier this year on his social media accounts. Aryan is also bagging many brand endorsement opportunities. What are your thoughts on his photos with Roshni though?











