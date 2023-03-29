Ashneer Grovers Father Ashok Grover Dies at 69 Pens Heart Wrenching Note

Home

Ashneer Grover’s Father Ashok Grover Dies at 69, Pens Heart-Wrenching Note

Ashneer Grover’s father Ashok Grover passed away at the age of 69 on Tuesday. The ex-Shark Tank India judge penned a heart-wrenching note.

Ashneer Grover’s Father Ashok Grover Dies at 69: Ashneer Grover, known for his stint as the judge at Shark Tank India Season 1 recently penned a heart-wrenching note for his late father Ashok Grover. The entrepreneur’s father passed away at the age of 69. Expressing his sorrow Ashneer took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of Ashok Grover. He mentioned in his post that his father passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Ashneer is the former co-founder and managing director of the Indian fintech company BharatPe. Ashneer’s late father was a Delhi-based chartered accountant. The cause of his death is not yet been revealed. He is is survived by his son Ashneer and daughter Aashima.

CHECK OUT ASHNEER GROVER’S HEART EMOTIONAL NOTE POST HIS FATHER’S DEMISE:

NETIZENS MOURN ASHNEER GROVER’S FATHER’S DEATH

Ashneer captioned his post as “Bye Papa. Love you ! Take Care of Papaji, Badi Mummy, Nanaji and Naniji in heaven. Ashok Grover (S/o Nand Lal Grover) 04.08.1953 – 28.03.2023.” Actor and comedian Sunil Grover wrote “🙏 prayers.” Amrita Rao’s husband RJ Anmol commented, “Very Sad to Hear this Ashneer bhai, a Son to lose his Father… his 1st Hero is the deepest Loss. Myself and Amrita stand by You, Madhuri and your Family in this time of grief. He will Continue to be Your Guiding Light … May His Soul Rest in Peace.” A netizen wrote “Your father was so proud to have you as a son. He loved you very much, and I hope that helps you find comfort in this difficult time.” A user also commented “Deepest condolences. Om Shanti. May the departed soul be blessed & peaceful on its journey onward and upward.” Another person wrote “Rest is Peace ❤️. Losing a family is not easy for anyone. Morever ambitious people suffer more. Why? Because so far they have the ability to achieve everything. Death is the only thing where they can’t bring the person back. I lost my dad and I know how being super ambitious had made the recovery very difficult.”

ASHNEER OPENED UP ABOUT CHILDHOOD AT MALVIYA NAGAR

Ashneer had opened up about his family and childhood at Times Litfest and said “Malviya nagar is a refugee colony my grandparents had come from Pakistan and they got a 200 gaj plot after the division between the sons. We all started building our homes one above another and that is how we all have been living in a house with different kitchens but all together.” He further added “Back in the day, there was this concept of a colony. We knew everyone in the lane and it was a close-knit set-up. We had to earn for ourselves and grow as there was no backing. I have very fond memories of Malviya Nagar, I had almost changed 3-4 houses there and now just a few years back I got out of the vicinity.”

May the departed soul rest in peace.

