Asian Paints launches its premium showroom ‘Beautiful Homes’ store in Kolkata

India’s largest paint and décor company, Asian Paints launches its premium multi-category décor showroom, ‘Beautiful Homes’, in Kolkata. Located at Jaiswal Bath Emporium, Hazra Road, the new Asian Paints Beautiful Homes store is set to offer a unique and immersive shopping experience with technological trends that will enhance customer service and experiences at the store. The state-of-the-art store was inaugurated by Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO, Asian Paints. The store displays products across multiple categories for residential as well as commercial spaces.

Spread across a 7740 sq. ft., the new Beautiful Homes store in Kolkata is a one-stop-shop that offers comprehensive solutions to consumers displaying a diverse range of products across all home categories – Paints and Wallpapers, Modular Kitchen & Wardrobes, Bath Fittings, Soft Furnishings, Furniture, Tiles, Wooden Flooring, Home Automation and more. The showroom also showcases recent acquisitions and partnerships by the paint and décor giant. Visitors can explore the exquisite decorative lighting collection from White Teak, and the wide range of Weatherseal’s UPVC windows and doors system.

Adopting a ‘Phygital’ (physical + digital) experience, the store is designed to aid customers in making sound and quick decisions to suit their home decor needs. It helps customers visualize their spaces, thus enabling them to select the right décor and design before making a purchase decision. The Beautiful Homes store also offers expert consultations to provide comprehensive end-to-end design solutions enabling consumers to bring their dream homes to life.

Kolkata is a rapidly growing location with regards to decor and furnishings. The market has demonstrated a growing demand for decorative products and seek unconventional and new products, designs, supplies, and ideas for their homes under one roof. Sensing this need, Asian Paints launched its Beautiful Homes store in the city, bringing its deep understanding in interior and exterior décor to the people of the city.

About Asian Paints Limited: Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India’s leading and Asia’s second largest paint company, with a consolidated turnover of ₹ 34,489 crores (₹ 345 billion). Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and has 27 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating and introducing new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Safe Painting Service, Colour Next and Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Stores. Asian Paints manufactures a wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use for interior and exterior walls. Their portfolio also includes SmartCare range for waterproofing, WoodTech products for wood finishes and Adhesives range for all surfaces. The company is also present in the “Home Improvement and Decor segment” and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lighting, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio and offers a range of safe and supervised painting and interior design services.

