Astro Member Moonbin Death K Pop Idols Younger Sister Moon Sua to be Chief Mourner

Astro Member Moonbin Death: K-Pop Idol’s Younger Sister Moon Sua to be Chief Mourner

Astro Member Moonbin Death: The K-Pop Idol’s younger sister and rapper Moon Sua will be chief mourner at his wake.

Astro Member Moonbin Death: Astro member Moonbin’s demise has left the K-Pop fans and celebs saddened and in utter shock. The entire Korean entertainment industry is mourning his death. Many K-Pop artists have postponed their promotional tours and shows to show their respect for the late singer. While his death is still under probe, police have already ruled out foul play and suspect suicide. Moonbin was found dead at his Seoul apartment on Wednesday night by his manager. Mnet’s M! Countdown and KBS2’s Music Bank will go ahead with their shows as previously planned. However, things will be conducted on a more somber note owing to the situation, as reported by allkpop. The South Korean broadcasters will air a message of support and tribute for Moonbin and those performing will reportedly be asked to wear black attires.

MOONBIN’S YOUNGER SIBLING TO BE CHIEF MOURNER AT HIS WAKE

Moonbin’s younger sister and Idol from the girl group Billlie, Moon Sua, has been announced as the chief mourner during her elder brother’s wake. Jinjin and Sanha were the first to arrive at the site upon hearing the unfortunate news, and MJ took an emergency leave from his military training period to be there for the family, as confirmed by ASTRO’s agency. South Korean singer, actor, and model Cha Eun Woo is flying into Seoul on Thursday to attend the final rites of Moonbin on April 20, 2023. Music groups such as iKON, Xdinary Heroes, Xikers, and The Wind have shared that they will not share any teasers or promotional material for their band for sometime. IU, one of the biggest K-Pop stars and actors has also apparently asked for delaying her scheduled interviews for the upcoming big-ticket release Dream.

MOONBIN’S FUTURE EVENTS CANCELLED

The 25-year-old singer passed away on April 19, 2023. Moonbin was found dead at his residence at 8:10 pm on April 19 by his manager who reportedly called the police after reaching the location, Seoul Police Station confirmed. Citing a report by Yonhap News TV, the South Korean entertainment portal reported that police officials are believing that Moonbin took his own life and “are considering conducting an autopsy while investigating the cause of death.” Moonbin made his comeback with the ASTRO unit group with Sanha. They were also scheduled to host a fan con tour. Now, the organisers have said in an official statement “With heavy heart, we would like to inform you that the 2023 Moonbon & Sanha Fan Con Tour: Diffusion in Jakarta to be held on May 13 is cancelled. After long discussion and consideration, we have to cancel this event due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control that we could not avoid.”

MOONBIN’S DEMISE IS MOURNED BY K-POP INDSUTRY AND FANS

Moonbin was born Moon Bin, debuted as a member of ASTRO under Fantagio in February 2016. The group’s debut track “Hide & Seek” was a quick hit with fans both in South Korea as well as internationally. He made his debut as a dancer and singer and since then has been a member of ASTRO. Moonbin’s family has also entered the K-pop industry as their younger sister Moon Sui is part of the girl group Billlie. Moonbin has worked on a sub-unit project within ASTRO featuring bandmate Sanha. Last December, Fantagio confirmed Moonbin had chosen to extend his contract with the company along with the rest of ASTRO except Rocky. ASTRO’s sub-unit was meant to perform a show together in Jakarta; However, earlier today, an update was released announcing the event’s cancellation.

Prayers to the family of the departed soul and his fans across the world.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.












