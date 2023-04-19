ASTRO Member Moonbin Found Dead at His Gangnam Residence

ASTRO member Moonbin was found dead at His Seoul Gangnam residence. The K-Pop idol was 25-year-old.

ASTRO Member Moonbin Dies: ASTRO member and K-POP idol Moonbin was found dead at his Gangnam residence. The 25-year-old has passed away as reported by Korean media outlets on April 19, 2023. Moonbin was found dead at his residence at 8:10 pm on April 19 by his manager who reportedly called the police after reaching the location, Seoul Police Station confirmed. The police informed that Moonbid died by suicide, however, the possibility of an autopsy is also been discussed to find out the actual cause of death. Moonbin made his comeback with the ASTRO unit group with Sanha. They were also scheduled to host a fan con tour. Now, the organisers have said in an official statement “With heavy heart, we would like to inform you that the 2023 Moonbon & Sanha Fan Con Tour: Diffusion in Jakarta to be held on May 13 is cancelled. After long discussion and consideration, we have to cancel this event due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control that we could not avoid.”

Citing a report by Yonhap News TV, the South Korean entertainment portal reported that police officials are believing that Moonbin took his own life and “are considering conducting an autopsy while investigating the cause of death.” Moonbin was born Moon Bin, debuted as a member of ASTRO under Fantagio in February 2016. The group’s debut track “Hide & Seek” was a quick hit with fans both in South Korea as well as internationally. He made his debut as a dancer and singer and since then has been a member of ASTRO. Moonbin’s family has also entered the K-pop industry as their younger sister Moon Sui is part of the girl group Billlie. Moonbin has worked on a sub-unit project within ASTRO featuring bandmate Sanha. Last December, Fantagio confirmed Moonbin had chosen to extend his contract with the company along with the rest of ASTRO except Rocky. ASTRO’s sub-unit was meant to perform a show together in Jakarta; However, earlier today, an update was released announcing the event’s cancellation.

Prayers to the family of the departed soul and his fans across the world.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

