Athiya Shetty Shares Cozy Photos With Her Blessing KL Rahul And Its The Stuff of Ultimate Dreaminess

Athiya Shetty Shares Cozy Photos With Her ‘Blessing’ KL Rahul And It’s The Stuff of Ultimate Dreaminess

Athiya and KL Rahul are like two peas in a pod and we just can’t take our eyes off them in this beautiful post on social media.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s never-seen-before pics (Photo: Instagram/ Athiya Shetty)

Mumbai: Actor Athiya Shetty wishes her husband and Indian cricketer KL Rahul his birthday in a special post. She took to social media on a busy Tuesday afternoon and reminded fans about the special day. Dropping a few romantic clicks with KL, Athiya wrote a beautiful caption alongside and called him her ‘biggest blessing.’ The caption clearly left an everlasting impact on her fans and friends as a lot of ‘awws’ were mentioned in the comment section that followed the post.

In the picture that she posted on Instagram, Athiya, dressed in her usual casual avatar could be seen hugging KL who was dressed in a white sweatshirt. In another photo, the couple was seen sharing a cozy moment while sitting on what looked like a couch with a beautiful background of artificial leaves gathered together. “happiest birthday to my biggest blessing 🤎 (sic),” read the caption on her post.

CHECK ATHIYA SHETTY’S ROMANTIC BIRTHDAY POST FOR KL RAHUL:

Athiya and KL got married in an intimate Hindu wedding ceremony in January this year. The couple looked absolutely ethereal in their pastel wedding outfits as they celebrated their union with their close friends and family members. They wore Anamika Khanna-designed outfits for their big day and looked every inch like a royal couple.

Meanwhile, their fans agree that all their photos on social media simply look dreamy and speak volumes of the pure chemistry that they share. A quick scroll down Athiya’s Instagram profile proves how she and KL Rahul are like two peas in a pod. Much like these new photos shared by the actor today.

KL has turned 31 today and the couple will be celebrating his birthday in a quiet fashion. Our best wishes with the cricketer!











