Audience Hail Ranbir Kapoors Rom-Com Avatar And Shraddha Kapoor Energy

Entertainment

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Review LIVE Updates: Fans go crazy as Ranbir Kapoor takes over the screens with his romantic-comedy avatar. Watch the public’s reaction here!

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Review LIVE: Audience Hail Ranbir Kapoor's Rom-Com Avatar And Shraddha Kapoor's Energy
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Review LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has finally hit the screens today, March 3 amid a huge buzz around its release. The Luv Ranjan directorial has drama, comedy and romance and that’s what Ranbir Kapoor fans want to see in him. As the first day-first show started, the netizens started sharing their reviews. Ranbir Kapoor fans are excited to see him in a rom-com avatar after a long time. As of now, the reviews are positive! A user wrote, “What a performance by a #AnubhavBassiSingh in #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar ❤️ Amazing acting, the funny scenes you are not control to laughing!!! I’m very attractive for this character!! 4.5/5⭐ A must must watch ❤️”. Another wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor is the GOAT in Rom-Com genre. He could have had many hits in his filmography had he chose more such movies. I am glad he is finally back. Now just sit back & watch what this guy gonna do!”

The third user said, “#TuJhoothiMainMakkaarReview A well Entertainment film, With refreshing Chemistry between Shraddha And Ranbir. All actors were good, Songs Are Amazing. Where 1st half is good but 2nd half is Better And A family angle Side in this Film which is so good #TJMM:⭐⭐⭐⭐”. “Bhagwannnn kya mast movie hai yaar…#RanbirKapoor is back at his game…Best actor for Romcoms #Bassi bhai my god my good god And finally #ShraddhaKapoor is just too awesome Superhit for sure”, a Ranbir Kapoor fan wrote.

Check the LIVE Movie Review of Tu JhoothiMain Makkaar Here:




  • 11:37 AM IST


    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Opening Day To Beat Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety? Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushratt Bharuccha, opened at Rs 6.42 crore nett and ended its lifetime run at around Rs 109 crore nett.



  • 11:33 AM IST


    Tu Jhooti MAin MAkkar REVIEW: Film critics call Ranbir and Shraddha’s film a ‘certified blockbuster’



  • 11:31 AM IST


    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar movie review: There’s a surprising element in the second half! Luv Ranjan has shown a cameo of Nushrratt Bharuccha and Kartik Aaryan.



  • 11:26 AM IST


    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic comedy, directed by Luv Ranjan has shown good numbers in the advance bookings for the first day. TJMM sold around 84,000 tickets by 7 pm on Tuesday. This is worth around Rs 2.50 crore with the opening day advance finishing around 100K tickets by the end of the day.

    Read the full article.



  • 11:16 AM IST


    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar LEAKED: There is sad news for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor fans as the film has been leaked in Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites. Read the full story here.



  • 11:14 AM IST


    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Public Review: The audience has gone crazy after seeing Ranbir Kapoor in rom-com after several years. This is how they are celebrating RK on social media platforms.



  • 10:53 AM IST


    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Review: Netizens took to their social media accounts to share their reviews about the film. The Twitterati hailed the movie for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s energy, chemistry.







Published Date: March 8, 2023 10:44 AM IST



Updated Date: March 8, 2023 11:36 AM IST







