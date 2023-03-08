Audience Hail Ranbir Kapoors Rom-Com Avatar And Shraddha Kapoor Energy

Home

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Review LIVE: Audience Hail Ranbir Kapoor’s Rom-Com Avatar And Shraddha Kapoor’s Energy

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Review LIVE Updates: Fans go crazy as Ranbir Kapoor takes over the screens with his romantic-comedy avatar. Watch the public’s reaction here!



Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Review LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has finally hit the screens today, March 3 amid a huge buzz around its release. The Luv Ranjan directorial has drama, comedy and romance and that’s what Ranbir Kapoor fans want to see in him. As the first day-first show started, the netizens started sharing their reviews. Ranbir Kapoor fans are excited to see him in a rom-com avatar after a long time. As of now, the reviews are positive! A user wrote, “What a performance by a #AnubhavBassiSingh in #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar ❤️ Amazing acting, the funny scenes you are not control to laughing!!! I’m very attractive for this character!! 4.5/5⭐ A must must watch ❤️”. Another wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor is the GOAT in Rom-Com genre. He could have had many hits in his filmography had he chose more such movies. I am glad he is finally back. Now just sit back & watch what this guy gonna do!”

The third user said, “#TuJhoothiMainMakkaarReview A well Entertainment film, With refreshing Chemistry between Shraddha And Ranbir. All actors were good, Songs Are Amazing. Where 1st half is good but 2nd half is Better And A family angle Side in this Film which is so good #TJMM:⭐⭐⭐⭐”. “Bhagwannnn kya mast movie hai yaar…#RanbirKapoor is back at his game…Best actor for Romcoms #Bassi bhai my god my good god And finally #ShraddhaKapoor is just too awesome Superhit for sure”, a Ranbir Kapoor fan wrote.

Check the LIVE Movie Review of Tu JhoothiMain Makkaar Here:





















