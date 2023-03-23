August 16 1947 Gautam Karthiks Epic Actioner is All About High Octane Action And Grand VFX

Home

August 16, 1947: Gautam Karthik’s Epic Actioner is All About High-Octane Action And Grand VFX

August 16, 1947: The trailer of Gautam Karthik’s Kollywood epic actioner August 16, 1947 is taking the internet by storm with its grand VFX and high-octane action scenes. The Tamil magnum opus based on colonial India has impressed netizens with goosebump moments and swagger. Films on British rule in India have always sparked interest among audiences, be it Lagaan, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Sardar Udham or RRR. The larger-than-life charisma of South cinema and their engagement quotient has recently resonated with Hindi belt audiences as well. Now with the current buzz and impressive visuals, the NS Ponkumar directorial looks promising.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL TRAILER OF AUGUST 16, 1947:

August 16, 1947 TRAILER IS BREAKING THE INTERNET

The ‘August 16, 1947’ mania has begun as audiences can’t wait to witness the hidden secret in India’s independence! Ever since the film’s trailer dropped online, social media has showered praises on the A.R. Murugadoss production. Fans have actively shared their excitement for something fresh and intriguing from Southern cinema, that is different from other run of the mill offerings. Crossing more than 1.5 million views across platforms, it’s not just the Tamil trailer that is raking in the numbers; each and every version has been going viral. Giving us an enthralling glimpse of the epic film, the trailer successfully creates a buzz around the Gautham Karthik starrer.

GAUTAM KARTHIK’S EPIC ON RURAL INDIA IN COLONIAL TIME HAS IMPRESSED THE AUDIENCES

One of the biggest compliments the trailer has received is its big screen appeal combined with a fresh and original approach. From Gautham Karthik’s electric lead role, debutant Revathy’s sublime charm to the power packed appeal of the other cast; the performances have also found their fair share of fans. The stunning visuals and stirring music have been given a lot of love too. August 16, 1947 tells the thrilling tale of an Indian village, where one man decides to rise up against the British, just as India is about to gain independence. A riveting saga of love, courage and patriotism, this is a cinematic experience like no other.

AUGUST 16, 1947 MESMERIZES WITH ITS DUBBED HINDI TRAILER

Another aspect of the trailer that has fetched a lot of applause is the seamless dubbing. May it be the original or its dubbed counterparts; the trailer delivers the same magical impact in all versions. With the team of KGF and Vikram behind the Hindi dub, viewers from all over India are sure to enjoy this sensational drama. Releasing worldwide in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, if the response to this trailer is anything to go by, August 16, 1947 is well on its way to shattering many records!

Purple Bull Entertainment presents, August 16, 1947, an A.R. Murugadoss production, produced by A.R. Murugadoss, Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary, co-produced by Aditya Joshi. Starring Gautham Karthik, Revathy, Pugazh and others, directed by NS Ponkumar, releasing worldwide on 7th April, 2023.

For more updates on August 16, 1947, check out this space at India.com.












