Avika Gor Opens Up About Being Replaced in Salman Khans Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Antim

Home

Entertainment

Avika Gor Opens Up About Being Replaced in Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, ‘Antim’

Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor Reveals Last-Minute Replacement in Salman Khan’s Movies Such as ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and ‘Antim’.

Avika Gor Says She Was Replaced In Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

TV actress Avika Gor, known for her roles in popular TV shows such as Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, recently revealed in an interview that she was replaced in Salman Khan’s films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Antim. Avika did not disclose the specific role she was supposed to play or the identity of her replacement. According to her, the decision to replace her in the films was made at the last minute, just before she was set to sign the contract for the projects.

Avika mentioned that this was not the first time she had experienced such a situation with the same team. In a previous incident, two weeks before the film’s production, she received a call informing her that they had cast someone else. She acknowledged that such changes are not uncommon in the industry. When asked if she was referring to Salman Khan’s film Antim, Avika nodded and confirmed it. She stated that ultimately, it was the filmmakers’ decision, and she respected that. She believed they must have had their reasons for choosing someone else, and she understood that they have to make wise decisions for their films. “At the end of the day it’s their call and it’s okay. They must have had their reasons, they know better.”

“It was a last-minute change. We just got a call that they are going ahead with somebody else. I was going to sign the next day,” she told Siddharth Kannan. The actress added, “I had faced something similar with the same team where two weeks before the film they called and they said they cast someone else. But this happens.”

While Avika admitted that she felt hurt by the situation, she recognized that these things happen in the industry. She said, “Yes, I am human. Of course, you have that feeling that I wish this didn’t happen the second time. But I think it was meant to be. I’m not saying what they did was wrong because at the end of the day, they also have to choose wisely. They have to take calls as to who is the best for their film and that’s who they go ahead with.”















