Awara Paagal Deewana 2 Akshay Kumar John Abraham to Reunite After Housefull 2 in Ahmed Khans Action Comedy

Home

Entertainment

Awara Paagal Deewana 2: Akshay Kumar-John Abraham to Reunite After Housefull 2 in Ahmed Khan’s Action-Comedy

Awara Paagal Deewana 2: Akshay Kumar and John Abraham are all set to reunite after Housefull 2 for Ahmed Khan’s action-comedy.

Awara Paagal Deewana 2: Akshay Kumar-John Abraham to Reunite After Housefull 2 in Ahmed Khan’s Action-Comedy

Awara Paagal Deewana 2: Akshay Kumar’s Selfie recently failed to garner decent numbers at the box office. The actor was trolled by netizens and even called out by a section of film critics and trade analysts for the consecutive failure of his films since 2023. Producer Ekta Kapoor came to his defense an called him the most ‘dependable actor’. Now, the actor has reasons to smile as recent reports have confirmed his return as Raju in Hera Pheri 3. Akshay will be joined by his former co-stars Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in the third installment of the film. Recently, Akshay, Paresh and Suniel met Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala at Empire Studios where they had a long discussion. The staff at Empire Studios got emotional meeting the trio after 24 years. Now, it is being reported that Akshay is all set to reunite with his Housefull 2 co-star John Abraham in the sequel to Awara Paagal Deewana.

JOHN ABRAHAM REUNITES WITH AKSHAY KUMAR IN AWARA PAAGAL DEEWANA 2

“Akshay, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal were already committed to this film, and now John has also verbally agreed to be a part of it. APD 2 will be a brand-new narrative that will take these crazy characters on yet another exhilarating adventure filled with humour, wit, entertainment, and loads of action. The script is locked, and the film is expected to go into production later this year,” as reported by Peeping Moon. A source from the production also revealed that Baaghi 2 and 3 director Ahmed Khan would be directing the action-comedy. The source pointed out, “”Firoz and Ahmed have locked in a cracking script that promises an unlimited dose of entertainment. APD 2 will be bigger and better in each department, especially in the actions for which they will bring an international team on board. Everything is in place as things stand today, and one hopes that it goes as planned.”

Akshay will next be seen in Oh My God! – 2, Soorarai Pottru remake, Capsule Gill and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. John will next be seen in Tehran (2023) opposite Manishi Chillar and Tariq (2023).

For more updates on Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Awara Paagal Deewana 2, check out this space at India.com.











