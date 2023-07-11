Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana Plays Music For NGO Kids Spreading Tunes of Magic and Love

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Ayushmann Khurrana Plays Music For NGO Kids Spreading Tunes of Magic and Love

Ayushmann Khurrana enjoyed his Saturday with kids, by playing and performing some his old time favourite such as Paani Da Rang and more.

Ayushmann Khurrana photos from NGO
Ayushmann Khurrana photos from NGO

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took time out to spread love and cheer this Saturday as he spent the day with differently-abled kids! Ayushmann Khurrana visited a non-profit organization, Mann that works with children and adults and use the power of music to win their hearts at the centre for people with special needs.

The actor-artiste received a warm welcome with all the students calling by his name as soon as he entered the venue. During the meeting, a student sang one of his all-time hits – Paani Da Rang leaving Ayushmann Khurrana in awe of how beautifully he sang the track! Keeping the momentum of the afternoon going, Ayushmann Khurrana strummed the guitar and performed on his track Mera Mann Kehne Laga for the children who happily joined and sang along with him.

The UNICEF National Ambassador, Ayushmann Khurrana also gifted many musical instruments to the students and joined them in their musical therapy class. He spoke to the teachers about the therapeutic benefits of music and spoke intently about the transformative power of music.

Ayushmann Khurrana and the kids also shook a leg to some of the actor’s superhit tracks such as Jedha Nasha and Morni Banke. He was also seen having a heart-to-heart chat with the students about what they enjoy and what would they like to become in life.










Source link

Previous article
Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport On Day 1 in Dominica
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights