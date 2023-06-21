Home

‘I Miss Our Laughter’: Babil Pens Heartfelt Note For ‘Baba’ Irrfan Khan

On Wednesday morning, Babil shared a throwback picture of his late father Irrfan Khan and expressed his love through his emotional post. Irrfan Khan passed away in 2020.

Irrfan Khan succumbed to neuroendocrine tumour in 2020. (Credits: Instagram)

Irrfan Khan is remembered as one of the most phenomenal actors the Indian entertainment industry ever had. It has been three years since Irrfan succumbed to a neuroendocrine tumour. The unfortunate incident left the nation deeply saddened. Irrfan’s son Babil Khan is taking his legacy forward with his captivating acting skills. His debut performance in Netflix’s Qala got him a lot of accolades and he is already being considered a rising talent. On Wednesday morning, Babil Khan shared a throwback picture of his late father and expressed his love through an emotional post.

Babil’s Moving Post For ‘Baba’ Irrfan Khan

Babil shared a picture of Irrfan Khan on Instagram in which the late actor can be seen looking at his trophy at the 8th Asian Film Awards in 2014. Along with the photo, he also expressed his deep love for his father. In a heartfelt note, Babil Khan wrote, “Those eyes that watch a validation which you have already explored to spiritually absorb through internal means rather than the external illusions of self-worth, i’d blame your stubborn determination of committing a lifetime to transcending from innate survival instincts to a journey engraved in cultivating your creative ‘intuitions’, through means greater than ‘understanding and intellect’, and yet in your actions towards the compulsion of celebrity you were truthfully eager to live your/the physical experience of the very ironic phenomenon; as if even with the awareness of what was going to happen, you believed in the uncertainties of the known.”

Babil said that he misses dad Irrfan Khan’s laughter. He further added, “And that for me is the seemingly unachievable mantle I want to hold in relation to the craft of acting; to be aware that a story might have a systematically planned narrative but the magic is the ability to create (through surrender) within the mechanics of artificiality, I want that enlightenment of process so dear in my palms. I miss when you used to look at Ayaan and I with that glint in your eye as if nothing else existed, even after you had achieved more than a man could ask from himself, just in those moments I realised you loved being a father more than being an actor, and imagine that after being the best actor in the world. It makes me feel like I didn’t value your concern enough. I miss our laughter baba.”

Irrfan-Babil Khan’s relationship

Irrfan Khan’s contribution to the film industry is unmatchable. Best known for films like Piku, The Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, and Slumdog Millionaire, Irrfan’s work will be cherished forever.

Babil Khan’s effort to keep up the legacy seems to be turning fruitful as his work is being appreciated by many. Earlier, while speaking about his father, Babil had revealed that he used to watch his father closely and visit the sets of his films like Talvar and Thank You. He also informed that he was a camera intern on Qarib Qarib Singlle, in which Irrfan Khan played the protagonist.















