Ballygunge-e pujor agomoni hok Linen Club-er sathe!

The iconic Aditya Birla Group fashion brand and India’s biggest linen destination ‘Linen Club’ has launched its exclusive showroom at Ballygunge in Kolkata ahead of Pujo. The showroom was inaugurated by Actor Abir Chatterjee of Bengali Cinema and Satyaki Ghosh, CEO of Domestic Textiles at Aditya Birla Group.

The Linen Club showroom at Ballygunge is the 4thstore in Kolkata and brand’s 217th store in India. This expansion aligns with the brand’s strategy to tap into markets nationwide and foster a strong preference for linen in the east markets, where preference for linen is gaining momentum.

As the Pujo season approaches, the city is buzzing with anticipation, eager to explore new shopping destinations and embrace a touch of elegance and style. The recently opened Linen Club store is a haven for fashion enthusiasts, offering over 3000 designs in fabrics and an extensive collection of apparel for both men and women. From shirts and trousers to shorts, t-shirts, jackets, kurtas, and more, this stylish assortment is sure to dress up many linen lovers in the city for the upcoming Pujo festival.

While inviting everyone to shop at Linen Club, Abir Chatterjee shared, “Pujo has seen many firsts – First crush, first love, first shopping. This year Ballygunge Pujo is again going to witness the first of Pujor Agomoni at Linen Club’s 1st store at Ballygunge with the finest linen fabrics and apparels. I am extremely impressed with the ethnic collection at the store. It is a one-stop destination for a discerning consumer like me who prefers natural fabrics that are occasion specific and yet comfortable, classy & sustainable”.

Satyaki Ghosh, CEO of Domestic Textiles at Aditya Birla Group, said, “We are very excited to expand our footprint in Kolkata with the launch of our new showroom in Ballygunge. Our Linen fabrics have always been a preferred choice amongst linen lovers. Since we are very close to Pujo and the shopping season, we are now extending another exclusive destination for linen enthusiasts. The new store will have our complete range of fabrics along with Linen based apparels for both men as well as women. Our linen based occasion wear is a fusion of unmatched comfort and style, and will surely enhancing the joy and festivities of our valued customers. The city is very close to my heart and I am excited to share my love for linen with everyone here, ahead of Pujo. We tend to make Kolkata Pujo ready with our latest ethnic collection of luxurious linen”.

Satyaki Ghosh added, “With our continued focus on enhancing our product portfolio, introducing new categories as well as category-first innovations, and offering sustainable solutions to the consumers, we aim to build Linen Club as the most preferred and conscious brand for the evolved consumer of today. With its new-age innovations and consumer understanding, Linen Club is ready to expand rapidly into the east market.”

Like this: Like Loading...