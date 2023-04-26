Home

Barkha Bisht Confirms Divorce With Indraneil Sengupta After 13 Years of Marriage

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht are divorced after 13 years of marriage. They have an 11-year-old daughter, Meira.

Mumbai: Actor Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht who got married in 2018, have been facing trouble in their marriage since 2021. They were also living separately for a few years. Now, Barkha has confirmed to a news portal, that they are divorced. Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht used to avoid commenting on the matter earlier. But in a recent interview, Barkha told E-Times, “Yes, our divorce should come through soon. This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life.” They have an 11-year-old daughter, Meira.

While Barkha chose to refrain from sharing the reason behind their split, she said, “I am a single mother and Meira is my priority. On the work front, I have been doing interesting projects in the OTT space. I am open to good projects in TV and films, too.”

Last year, Indraneil Sengupta told the news portal, “No, actually I’ll tell you what. The basic problem with the constant involvement of people in your life is something that happens because celebrities let that happen. I have never let that happen, honestly. Personally, I can talk about myself only. I try and religiously follow that my work is for public consumption, my private life is not. My life is not for public consumption.”

Indraneil Sengupta has worked in several shows and movies including Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Kahaani and Calendar Girls. Barkha, on the other hand too has worked in several OTT shows including Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Barkha also worked with Indraneil in a show named Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam.











