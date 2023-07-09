Bawaal Bollywoods Tryst With Romance Amid Conflict And Chaos

Bawaal: Bollywood’s tryst with romance amid war and conflict has been a common theme in mainstream cinema.

Bawaal: Bollywood’s Tryst With Romance Amid Conflict And Chaos

Bawaal: Bawaal is creating the necessary hype with visuals from its viral teaser. The Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer is beyond boy-meets-girl romance which has generated a lot of curiosity among movie buffs. The first look video showcases scenes from a gas chamber which gives the holocaust reference. The poster also shows Eiffel tower and armed white men running aggressively in the background while Varun and Janhvi hold each other closer. Since, the film is set in the present age it may not be about World War 2 unless it is a sci-fi or dystopian story. However, no matter how much contrasting emotions they might be, love and conflict create the most engaging dramatization of events in storytelling.

BAWAAL – VARUN DHAWAN-JANHVI KAPOOR’S COMPLEX BATTLE WITH EMOTIONS

Bawaal teaser shows, Varun and Janhvi’s unrequited romance which later shifts to the gas chamber sequence. From the lead protagonists struggling to express their emotions to near-to-death experience at a foreign land, Bawaal is all about struggle. Be it human sentiments or socio-political circumstances, dealing with inner and external conflict is the very essence of life. The holocaust or military are the metaphors used to depict the depth of Ajay Dixit aka Varun and Nisha aka Janhvi’s feelings towards each other. It is also symbolic of the fact that affection, selflessness, caring and kindness are all genuine emotions and dealing with them is a battle within.

BOLLYWOOD FILMS ON ‘BAWAAL’ AND ‘CHAOS’

Conflict and war are universal themes that have been utilised by filmmakers in both Hollywood and Bollywood films. Dev Anand’s Hum Dono was a love story set in the backdrop of World War 2, while Raj Kapoor’s Sangam had events inspired from the India-China War of 1962. Mani Ratnam’s Roja dealt with the issue of terrorism in Kashmir in-spite of being a love story. Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta starrer Veer-Zaara dealt with cross-border romance between an Indian man and a Pakistani woman. With Nitesh Tiwari helming the project, Bawaal is expected to convey a deeper message on the lines of Dangal and Chhichhore.

VARUN DHAWAN-JANHVI KAPOOR’S UNCONVENTIONAL LOVE SAGA

Varun has showcased his acting prowess in films like Badlapur, October, Sui Dhaaga and Bhediya. The actor has proven time and again that he never shies away from working in experimental cinema. His romance drama with Nitesh Tiwari might be another masterpiece if the audiences resonate with the film. Jahnvi hasn’t been part of a successful film post Dhadak. However, the buzz around the film has been positive so far which could turn the odds in her favour.

At a time when the world is going upside down with chaos and turmoil, Bawaal could be one of those films which narrates the importance of love amid hate and violence. A story about the possibility of holocaust could help in making people understand their blessings and be appreciative about life, family, and friendships.

Bawaal also stars Manoj Pahwa and Mukesh Tiwari in crucial roles. The film releases on July 21, 2023 on Amazon Prime.

