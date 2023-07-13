Bawaal Director Nitesh Tiwari Reveals Why The Film Shows World War II Reference And Not Jallianwala Bagh

Home

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari speaks on how his film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor could have had the reference to any Indian war but he decided to include World War II.

Bawaal director on World War II reference: Director Nitesh Tiwari’s film ‘Bawaal‘ is out for release on Amazon Prime Video this month. The trailer of the film has got the internet talking about the ‘Holocaust’ reference in the story. Nitesh, known for his stellar directing capabilities with ‘Dangal’ and ‘Chhichhore’, talked about why he included the World War 2 reference in the story. In an interview recently, he talked about how he could have easily set the story of the film in an Indian war but he decided to do something beyond.

Nitesh, in interaction with Galatta Plus, said he always veers towards presenting a fresh storyline and there are already hundreds of Hindi films which are set in the backdrop of Indian wars. The popular director said, “We have done Indo-Pak wars and Indo-China war and Kargil and everything, and some very good stuff has been done, I just felt that maybe you know if I were to bring something fresh for the audience, this was a way to go.”

In Bawaal, which is essentially a love story, Varun Dhawan plays the role of a History professor who takes his wife, Janhvi Kapoor, on a trip to Europe and together, they visit the places which hold prominence in World War II. Explaining how the story initially also had a reference to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Tiwari added, “In one of the earlier drafts, there was a reference of Jallianwala Bagh which I removed after Sardar Udham came. It no longer remained fresh.”

Bawaal had a worldwide trailer launch in Dubai last week. At the event, none of the film’s members revealed the reason behind using World War II scenes or references in the story. There are two scenes in the trailer highlighting how the film speaks about probably the world’s biggest tragedy from the past. Guess the mystery helps the makers to create more buzz around the film. Watch Bawaal on Amazon Prime Video on July 21!















