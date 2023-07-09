Bawaal Trailer Review Varun Janhvis Chaotic Love Saga About Hitler Narrates The Battle Within Watch

Home

Bawaal Trailer Review: Varun-Janhvi's Chaotic Love-Saga About Hitler Narrates The Battle Within, Watch

Bawaal Trailer Review: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s chaotic love-saga about Hitler and World War 2 narrates the battle within. Watch

Bawaal Trailer Review: Varun-Janhvi’s Chaotic Love-Saga About Hitler Narrates The Battle Within, Watch

Bawaal Trailer Review: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited trailer of their love story Bawaal released on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Varun and Janhvi are sharing screen space together for the first time in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. The filmmaker known for movies like Dangal and Chhichhore is known for films about hope and motivation. The teaser showcased small-town romance between a girl-next-door and a boy full of swagger portrayed by Varun and Janhvi respectively. The teaser ended with visuals of holocaust which generated a lot of curiosity among cinephiles. Netizens were concerned about how the world’s most sensitive topic has been executed in a modern-day love story.

CHECK OUT BAWAAL TRAILER STARRING VARUN DHAWAN AND JANHVI KAPOOR:

BAWAAL TRAILER HITS THE BULL’S EYE WITH DEPICTION OF WORLD WAR 2

The trailer shows Ajay Dixit, a history teacher who likes to boast about his knowledge and only wants to marry Nisha as a status symbol. Varun and Janhvi as Ajay and Nisha respectively look convincing in their romantic chemistry. Events take a dramatic turn when the couple gets married and land in Poland for their honeymoon. As part of their Europe tour the duo lands at Hitler’s hometown. During their travel the couple starts getting distant from each other. Realizing about their personal differences and insecurities Nisha points out that most human beings are no different than Hitler as nobody is content with what they have. Tiwari had earlier showcased the battle within in Dangal and Chichhorre. This time the filmmaker takes a plunge with visuals of World War 2 amid ongoing tensions between a newly married Indian couple. Bawaal has definitely generated curiosity with the holocaust and Hitler angle, but the execution of such events is a herculean task. So, only after the film’s release we will get to know about the filmmaker’s grand vision.

Bawaal also stars Manoj Pahwa and Mukesh Tiwari in crucial roles. The film releases on July 21, 2023, on Amazon Prime.

