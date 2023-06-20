Home

Entertainment

Beyonce’s Sunglasses On Auction, Fan To Sell It For Whopping Rs 15 Lakh

Twenty-year-old Global Valentino, who was attending Beyonce’s concert, caught her sunglasses during her performance. He is set to sell the item at a whopping $25,000 (Rs 15 lakh).

A fan caught Beyoncé’s sunglasses during her Renaissance World Tour. (Credits: Instagram)

Fans are always on the lookout to get a glance of their favourite celebrities. Waiting for hours at airports, concerts or shoots are no big deal for many ardent followers. But it’s not just catching a glimpse of stars that the fans crave, it’s the wish to get their belongings and have a souvenir of the moment. Imagine your favourite singer tossing sunglasses at you during a concert. What is the first thing you would think to do? Auction it or keep it as a beautiful cherished memory?

Interestingly, in one such incident, a fan did make a decision and it might not be what you think. It all started when American pop legend Beyonce tossed her designer shades during her Renaissance World Tour. Luckily, 20-year-old Global Valentino, who was attending the concert, caught the pair. While most fans would have preferred to keep it as a precious memento, Valentino is doing the unthinkable, auctioning the shades at a whopping $25,000 (Rs 15 lakh) next month.

When The Auction Will Happen

Global Valentino has put the sunglasses up for sale through UK-based Omega Auctions, a platform known for auctioning high-value music souvenirs. The website describes the sunglasses as “a pair of Off-White sunglasses likely custom made 1/1, worn onstage by Beyonce.” during her performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on May 29, 2023.

The auction house said that live auctions will begin on July 4 at 10 am (UK time). The item is expected to be sold in a couple of hours, as per reports.

Who Is Global Valentino?

Valentino is a TikToker and filmmaker. He was at Beyonce’s concert in London when the pop sensation removed her sunglasses and tossed them towards him. “It was a very difficult choice to make as a fan,” he told The New York Post while talking about his decision to put Beyonce’s black sunglasses on auction.

Valentino continued, “Beyonce twice giving me a gift will undoubtedly remain the fondest memories of my life so far.”

Dan Hampson, Omega Auctions manager told the New York Post, “We are entirely satisfied that the person who consigned them with us is the very same person who caught the sunglasses in the (now viral) TikTok video.”















