Beyond Oppenheimer, 6 Hollywood Films That Draw Inspiration From Hinduism

Cillian Murphy, the Irish actor, has shared that he read the Bhagavad Gita to prepare for his role in Christopher Nolan’s movie Oppenheimer. He found the text to be beautiful and inspiring, considering it a source of consolation for the character he portrays. It’s true that Hollywood films have often drawn inspiration from various sources, including Hindu scriptures. As a viewer with knowledge of Hinduism, you may have observed instances where Hollywood movies or specific scenes seem to be influenced by or reminiscent of Hindu scriptures. This influence can be seen in various films, such as Avatar, The Matrix, etc. These movies incorporate elements, themes, or philosophies from Hinduism, creating their own narratives with these inspirations.

List of Hollywood Movies or Scenes Inspired From the Hindu Scriptures

Avatar (2009): The title itself, “Avatar,” is derived from the Sanskrit word for incarnation. The film draws parallels with Hindu concepts of divine incarnations and the idea of gods having a bluish skin tone.

The Matrix (1999): The Matrix incorporates themes reminiscent of the Maya philosophy in Hinduism. The concept of Maya, a delusion that keeps individuals attached to the illusory world, is reflected in Morpheus’ dialogue with Neo.

Species (1995): Some scenes in this movie bear similarities to incidents in the Mahabharata. For instance, the character Sil gives birth to a rapidly aging child shortly after mating, resembling the tale of Kunti and Karna.

Interstellar (2014): Interstellar’s plot design revolves around the idea of a universal super-consciousness that transcends space and time, connecting all human life. This concept shares similarities with Vedic philosophy, which explores the interconnectedness of all existence.

Left to right: Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in INTERSTELLAR, from Paramount Pictures and Warner Brothers Pictures, in association with Legendary Pictures.

Star Wars (1977): George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars, drew inspiration from various Eastern cultures, including Hinduism. Influenced by Joseph Campbell’s writings on mythology, Lucas incorporated themes of heroism and spiritual concepts found in Hindu philosophy.

Doctor Strange (2016): Doctor Strange heavily incorporates Hinduism into its narrative. The character meditates, explores different dimensions, and his mentor, the Ancient One, is depicted as a Hindu monk.





.

