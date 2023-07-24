  • 6291968677
Bhavana Pandey delights fans with family holiday pics amid daughter Ananya’s dating rumours

One of the main talking points of the post was the caption ‘missing’, which left people confused as they tried to figure out what the caption meant.

Bhavana’s pictures featured Chunky, Ananya and their younger daughter Rysa dining together.(Credits: Instagram)

Amid Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur dating rumours, the actress’ mother Bhavana Pandey delighted fans with a bunch of family pictures from their holiday in Spain. Posted on Instagram, the beautiful pictures depict the family having a gala time together at a beach in Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay. Bhavana’s photo album comes a day after Ananya Pandey gave a sneak-peak from the same location. The actress’ post had social media buzzing with fans trying to connect the dots and guessing whether the Malang famed star was there or not.

Bhavana’s pictures featured Chunky Pandey, Ananya Pandey and their younger daughter Rysa dining together. That picture was followed by clicks from the vacation – a picture of the elder daughter and a picture of the sister-duo enjoying quality time while swimming. One of the main talking points of the post was the caption ‘missing’, which left people confused as they tried to figure out what the caption meant.

On Saturday, Ananya took to her Instagram and uploaded photos from the vacation. Social media were quick to speculate about the rumoured couple being together. Claiming to see a man in the pictures, fans speculated whether he was Aditya Roy Kapur or not.

A fan joked about the situation saying, “Now people try to zoom in on APs glasses to see who clicked these pictures,” as fans were trying to see if they could find out who was clicking these photographs through her glasses. While some others wrote, “Where is Night Manager?” and “Is Night Manager Taking Photos,” referring to Kapur’s recent web series, The Night Manager.

The speculations and dating rumours have been in full-swing since the photos of the two actors spending time together in Spain leaked on social media. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey have also been spotted together recently. Both the stars returned to Mumbai at the same time but departed from the airport one after the other.

As of now, none of the actors have opened up and addressed the dating rumours. When asked about the speculations, the Pati Patni Aur Woh famed actress replied, “It’s good to be curious.” This left fans thinking whether the rumours are true or a hoax created duo to media attention.










