Bheed Director Anubhav Sinha Opens up on Being Called Anti-National For His Films: ‘I am Fine With it Really’

Bheed director Anubhav Sinha recently opened up on being called anti-national for his films and said he isn’t surprised by such remarks.

Anubhav Sinha Opens up on Being Called Anti-National: Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed is gearing up for its release and the power-packed trailer has already left the audiences awestruck. The social drama about the 2020 nationwide lockdown has received mixed reactions from netizens. While a section of movie buffs are hailing the filmmaker for bringing up such a hard-hitting theme about a global tragedy. Another group of audiences are criticizing the trailer on ideological grounds. However, the acting prowess of the cast and emotionally moving scenes about the economic impact of lockdown on downtrodden masses is being applauded by everyone. The director has previously made films like Mulk, Article 15, Thappad and Anek. In a recent interview he was asked about being labelled anti-national and he had an honest yet dignified response to the same.

ANUBHAV SINHA SAYS HE HAS BEEN CALLED ANTI-NATIONAL FOR MOST OF HIS FILMS

In an interaction with The Indian Express, Anubhav said “Yes I have heard I am anti-national before. I do hear it for most of my films. But it didn’t surprise me. I love India, I love the original idea of India. Anybody who loves India more than I do, I respect that person. I’m trying to do my best as a lover and I’m sure even they’ve done their best as lovers of the country.” He further opined “The teaser got that reaction because it’s the angle. When you see a black spot on the road it may look like sh*t or a coal tar. It’s how you see it and the angle is always of convenience. These things happen when the other angle is inconvenient. Then you want to shift to the convenient angle, see it and reject the inconvenience. So I am fine with it really.”

Bheed has been shot in black-and-white and stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. The movie also features ia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur, Ashutosh Rana, Kritika Kamra and Kumud Mishra in crucial roles. It is slated to release on March 24, 2023.

