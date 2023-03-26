Bhojpuri Actress Shared Dance Video Hours Before Death, Watch

Home

Akanksha Dubey’s Last Instagram Post: Bhojpuri Actress Shared Dance Video Hours Before Death

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey shared an Instagram post just a few hours before her death. The 25-year-old was allegedly found hanging in Varanasi’s hotel room.

Akanksha Dubey’s Last Instagram Post: Actor Akanksha Dubey was found dead in a hotel room in Varanasi. It is being reported by news agencies that Akanksha has allegedly died by suicide. Her song Ye Aara Kabhi Hara Nahi Hai was released at 7:45 am on Sunday. A few hours before the death, Akanksha had posted a dance video on Instagram where she was seen grooving to a Bhojpuri song Hilor Maare and side-by-side recording herself in front of the mirror. Akanksha wore a black top, and a pair of blue jeans and kept smiling while she recorded the video. She had written in the caption, “Just try #akanshadubey”.

With 1.7 million followers on Instagram, Akanksha Dubey has previously worked in films like Veeron Ke Veer, Meri Jung Mera Faisla, Fighter King and Kasam Paida Karne Waale Ki Part 2.

Bhojpuri Industry Mourns The Demise of Akanksha Dubey

Akanksha Dubey’s sudden demise has shocked fans and celebrities, who took to her social media account to react to it. Rani Chatterjee, Aamrapali Dubey, Vinay Anand and others have come forward to offer their condolences.

Rani Chatterjee penned a note that read, “Can’t believe seeing this news. What should I write, it is not right to end your life like this. May your soul find peace wherever it is, which it could not find in this world, it could find in heaven. It is hurting a lot! Om Shanti! #rip #aakanshadubey.”

Actor Vinay Anand also extended his condolences on social media. “Bhojpuri kalakaar akansha Dubey ji ne suicide kiya, abhi pata chala, sunkar dukh huwa, humne kabhi sath kaam nahi kiya, jahan tak yaad hai, is ke peeche ki wajah kya hai yeh pata nahi chala, zaroor Janna chahoonga ki wajah kya hai, ishwar aatama ko Shanti dein, Hari om,” he wrote.

Aamrapali Dubey shared, “Mujhe Tumhare Saath Khichwayi Har Tasveer Sirf Tumhari Uplabdhiyon Mein Istemaal Karni Thi Beta!”

Meanwhile, the UP police is investigating the matter and other details about her tragic demise are awaited.

