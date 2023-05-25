Home

Bhojpuri Director Subhash Chandra Tiwari Found Dead at His Hotel in Uttar Pradesh

Subhash Chandra Tiwari was in Uttar Pradesh to shoot for his next film. He was found dead at a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh: Filmmaker Subhash Chandra Tiwari, known for making Bhojpuri movies, died on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh. He was reportedly found dead inside a hotel room in the Sonbhadra district. As reported by the news agency ANI, Yashveer Singh, Superintendent of Police, Subhash was shooting a film in Sonbhadra and he originally hailed from Maharashtra.

The director was staying at Hotel Tirupati in the area. Singh further revealed that Tiwari didn’t have any signs of injury on his body. However, they have sent the body for the post-mortem and the report will take some time. “There is no visible wound on his body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Further investigation will be done after getting the post-mortem report (sic),” he said.

The news of Subhash Chandra’s death sent shockwaves in the industry which hadn’t even come to terms with the news of actors Nitesh Pandey and Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s death. On Wednesday morning, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor died after a road accident, after which actor Nitesh, last seen in Anupamaa, passed away from a heart attack. He was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Maharashtra.

