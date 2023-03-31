Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Film Gets Double-Digit Opening But Lower Than Drishyam 2

Home

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 1 Detailed Report And Analysis: Ajay Devgn’s film has benefited from good word-of-mouth and the partial holiday of Ram Navami. Here’s how much it collected.

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 1: After the unimpressive Box Office performance of Runway and the massive success of Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn seems to be on his way to delivering another rock-solid film at the ticket window. Bholaa, his latest offering, has opened with a double-digit and good word-of-mouth which is a good sign for any film, especially one catering to a mass audience. The film was released on March 30, Thursday, to cash in on the partial holiday business of Ram Navami.

As per the early estimates, Bholaa has collected a figure between Rs 10-12.75 crore nett at the Box Office. Now, while the opening day total is decent, the Friday collections will see a drop. The business is expected to rise from the evening shows on Friday considering the film has received positive reviews and that will translate to numbers as the weekend begins.

BHOLAA To SURPASS SHIVAAY’S OPENING DAY BOX OFFICE BUSINESS?

It is though going to be interesting to see if Bholaa can beat Shivaay as the biggest Ajay Devgn’s directorial opener at the ticket window. Shivaay, which was released in the year 2016, opened at Rs 10.24 crore during the Diwali holiday. If Bholaa, with its final figure, surpasses this number, it will become the highest-opening film directed by Devgn. However, the film will not be able to go past the opening day business of Drishyam 2 which ran fabulously last year in theatres. The Abhishek Pathak directorial collected Rs 15.38 crore nett on its first day.

BHOLAA VS DASARA AT BOX OFFICE THIS WEEKEND

Meanwhile, the film is also facing a Box Office clash with Dasara. Nani’s pan-India biggie is expected to gain more than Bholaa on its opening day. The film is expected to get an opening of around Rs 15-18 crore gross from the AP/ TS regions, while the rest are expected to collect anywhere between Rs 2-5 crore gross.

The weekend stands crucial for Bholaa as it will decide if the audience in the North gravitates towards Dasara considering it has also received positive reviews. Watch this space to see how this clash will work out at the Box Office in its first weekend!












