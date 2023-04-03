Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Film Sees a Good First Weekend, Nears Rs 50 Crore

Home

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn’s Film Sees a Good First Weekend, Nears Rs 50 Crore – Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 4 Detailed Report and Day-Wise Breakup: Ajay Devgn’s actioner goes all big on its first weekend and brings in good moolah at the ticket window. Here’s the whole analysis of the numbers.

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn’s action entertainer, Bholaa is doing good business at the Box Office. The film, which was released on March 30, on the occasion of Ram Navami, has neared Rs 50 crore in its first-weekend run at the ticket window which is not a disappointing number considering there are other movies that clashed with it on the same day and doing well.

Bholaa collected in double-digit on its first Sunday and took the collection to cross Rs 40 crore nett. As reported by the trade website sacnilk, the four-day weekend collection stands at Rs 44.70 crore (early estimate). The film is doing well in the North belt where Dasara, Nani’s pan-India film, is not doing as well as in its home turf – Karnataka.

CHECK FOUR-DAY BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF BHOLAA AFTER FIRST-WEEKEND:

Thursday: Rs 11.2 crore Friday: Rs 7.4 crore Saturday: Rs 12.10 crore Sunday: Rs 14 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 44.7 crore

Bholaa has benefitted from both the positive reviews and Ajay’s star appeal. The film has some solid action sequences which Ajay has mastered for the audience considering he has also helmed the film this time. The collections of the film are expected to drop on Monday but it can show some improvement on Tuesday which is a partial holiday for many – Mahavir Jayanti. In fact, the collection might see a slight growth from Monday evening. It will be interesting to see how that helps Bholaa and if the film can near Rs 100 crore by the end of its first week or not.

Meanwhile, Dasara, which also hit the screens on Thursday, is flying high at the Box Office. The Nani starrer has collected Rs 58.05 crore nett (early estimate) after its first weekend at the ticket window. What are your guesses about its first-week total? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Bholaa and Dasara!












