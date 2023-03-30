Home

Entertainment

Bholaa Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Bholaa leaked online: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, and Deepak Dpbriyal’s film, directed by Ajay himself, has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Bholaa Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Bholaa Movie Leaked online in HD quality: Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Bholaa‘ has hit the screens. However, it has also been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the same day. Bholaa which was released on March 30 as this big Ram Navami film, especially in the north, has received good reviews. It’s a massy film, laced with the kind of action Ajay Devgn is known for. Bholaa, starring a gamut of talented stars including Tabu, Deepak Dobiryal, Amala Paul, and Sanjay Mishra among others, is essentially a story of a father who wants to meet his daughter in the orphanage, whom he has never seen but life has other plans for him. However, it is facing an online plagiarism threat.

Bholaa, with all the good word-of-mouth, is expected to earn well on its first day. That has not deterred the notorious websites from leaking the film. There’s a lot of excitement among the audience to watch the film, there could be a little dent in this celebration as Bholaa has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, and Movierulz in HD quality.

Bholaa has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Bheed, Zwigato, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Kabzaa, Vaathi, Ant-Man, And The Wasp: Quantumania, Varisu, Waltair Veerayya, Pathaan, Ant-Man 3, Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, and Anek among others which have been leaked online.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).











