Bholaa Trailer: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Bring Power And Intensity in a Gritty Film – Watch

Bholaa Trailer: Tabu and Ajay Devgn team up after Drishyam 2 for yet another intense story. The trailer for Bholaa is here and it promises all the action and intensity on the big screen.

Bholaa Trailer: “Ladaiyaan hauslon se jeeti jaati hai, sankhyan, bal aur hathiyaaron se nahi..” and that pretty much sets the tone of Ajay Devgn’s latest film, ‘Bholaa‘. An official Hindi remake of Karthi’s Kaithi, the film also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobariyal, Gajraj Rao, Sanjay Mishra, and Vineet Kumar. The trailer of the film was released at a grand event in Mumbai on Monday and it has everything that one expects from an Ajay Devgn starrer – lots of action, intensity, and a gripping treatment.

Bholaa is Ajay’s fourth directorial after ‘U, Me Aur Hum‘, ‘Shivaay‘, and ‘Runway 34‘. The trailer showcases tons of action sequences, a mystery, some sort of power tussle, and a good blend of emotions and intensity. The villains look more dreadful, and the hero looks more heroic than his previous action entertainer, as the trailer establishes ‘ek chattan, and sau shaitaan‘.

WATCH THE TRAILER OF BHOLAA HERE:

﻿

As soon as the trailer hit the screens, the fans shared that it gave them goosebumps. “The song “Aaj fir jeene ki Tamanna hai. Gives goosebumps 😮😮🔥🔥 (sic),” wrote one viewer. “No film can ever beat this masterpiece, it was a moment in itself 🔥🔥🔥 (sic),” wrote another. Another comment read, “ajay devgan is now at his peak ” Whether it is acting or directing ‚he is killing it!!!❤ (sic).”

Bholaa, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, SR Prakashbabu, SR Prabhu, and Reliance Entertainment. Devgn, who made his film debut with the 1991 action romance ‘Phool Aur Kaante’, also spoke about maintaining safety standards while commenting on Amitabh Bachchan’s accident. “There are cables and safety precautions. There are ambulances and doctors on sets. There are paddings and lots of stuff. It’s become relatively easier. Thank God, while we are aging, things are getting easier also. It’s like driving a car, you can have an accident anytime, but you try to be safe all the time. So it just happens sometimes but we try to take all the safety measures but there are risks,” he said at the event.

The film is slated to hit the screens on March 30. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bholaa!











