Bhumi Pednekar recently voiced her support for the LGBTQI + community for the ongoing same-sex marriage hearing.

Bhumi Pednekar Voices Her Support For Same-Sex Marriage, Calls For ‘Equality’

Bhumi Pednekar Voices Her Support For Same-Sex Marriage: Bhumi Pednekar is currently basking high on winning the Best Actress award for Badhaai Do. The actress was hailed for her performance in the movie that focused on the challenges faced by LGBTQ community in the Indian society. Bhumi portrayed a closeted lesbian character, Sumi Singh in the Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial. During the release of the movie, the Afwaah actress had been vocal about the taboos and norms that are biased towards same-sex relationships. After receiving the Filmfare award for Badhaai Do, she expressed her gratitude for the love she received from the LGBTQI + community. She also spoke about the ongoing same-sex marriage hearing in India.

BHUMI PEDNEKAR REACTS TO SAME-SEX MARRIAGE HEARING

In an interaction with ETimes, Bhumi was quizzed about the reaction of LGBTQ community after she won an award for Badhaai Do. The actress told “I received a lot of love. Winning a Filmfare is a personal victory for me but the kind of love that Badhaai Do got as a film is a victory for the LGBTQI + community. So, that’s when you realise that my country is changing and cinema is a part of that change. Like the films I have done in the past, Badhaai Do is a film that is extremely important to me. It has a part of my soul attached to it only because I have so many friends in the LGBTQI + community. The fact that I could represent them in whatever small way I could makes me feel that I am a part of the solution. I feel humbled, full of gratitude and motivated to keep pushing myself and I pray to God that I get my new opportunities like Badhaai Do.” When asked about her views on the ongoing same-sex marriage hearing, Bhumi opined “I just feel like Love is Love. As individuals we should have equality in every aspect. God has made all of us with the same thread and it is not upon us to form biases or judgment on what somebody’s life deserves to be. I’ve always said that I am an ally of LGBTQ community and I stand full of pride with them.”

Bhumi will next be seen in The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake.

