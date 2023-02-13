Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is The Real Winner Say Disappointed Fans

Home

Bigg Boss 16: In an unexpected turn of events, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted reality competition.

Bigg Boss 16: In an unexpected turn of events, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been eliminated and was no longer in contention for the Bigg Boss 16 winner title after Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam were previously evicted. Before MC Stan was crowned the champion of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16, the strongest duo was vying to take home the precious trophy. Several fans took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment. One of the users wrote, “Salman Khan has NEVER said this in the history of Bigg Boss! This means there was some interference in deciding the winner…Sad. Shocking. Disgusting. As Salman rightly said, she’s the WINNER♥️🏆#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyAnkit #BB16 #BiggBoss16.” Another user wrote, “Congratulations! Congratulations! Congratulations 🥳🏆🔥 You are the real winner of the show. We Paltans are so happy and proud of you girl 🧿♥️💫 BB16 WINNER PRIYANKA

PROUD OF YOU PRIYANKA #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyankaPaltan #BB16.”

CHECK VIRAL TWITTER REACTIONS

You are telling me this girl has got eliminated at 3rd??? Are you serious??

Such a shame!! #BiggBoss16 #PriyankaChaharChoudhary you are the winner my girl!! https://t.co/fCwDWjXxAR pic.twitter.com/ciOxX0v2DY — ✨ (@itsmeakhi___) February 12, 2023

Whatever It is coming on our way… Lets just embrace it. The thing is We stand firmed in the field…

ACTUALLLY HER REAL LIFE BATTLE IS START NOW.. WISHING HER BEST IN HER FUTURE. MORE POWER TO HER AND HIS ANKIT ❤️#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #AnkitGupta pic.twitter.com/dydty7FBXo — ¶ #PariForTheWinシ (@Zaantastic_12) February 12, 2023

Salman said how #PriyankaChaharChoudhary was strong despite Ankit’s eviction. And how she pulled herself together. #AnkitGupta said she is very strong. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/guYAcMoBeu — A (Sid ⭐) • #PariForTheWin (@TheBiggBossGirl) February 12, 2023

Priyanka out hui toh smjhlo fix show h yh confirm — Sharmishtha Dwivedi (@Dwi5Dwivedi) February 12, 2023

Because this trophy deserve a girl like #PriyanakaChaharChoudhary . A strong , an independent, a struggler girl . The big boss trophy you deserve #PriyankaChaharChoudhary — sweta kashyap (@Sswetakashyap09) February 12, 2023

Its over for me! This season is last biggbouse Wont watch this show anymore! #PriyankaChaharChoudhary YOU’RE THE BEST & MOST DESERBING WINNER !!!!!!!!!Unfair!!!!!!!!

BIGG BOSS NALLA SHOW — ♥︎~Sãņšķąř~♥︎PARI FOR WIN (@World_Priyankit) February 12, 2023

pic.twitter.com/KYRvoII4Xa

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary this is a graceful person! The way she still smiled amazing!…

She saying jitna mil gya utna me hi kush hun #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #bb16 #priyankit #biggboss16 — (@devil_nahyan) February 12, 2023

I switched off the tv, No more interest left in the Winner !!#Biggboss16 will always be remembered by PRIYANKA WALA SEASON#PriyankaChaharChoudhary pic.twitter.com/hoHRejFFcP — ↝ᵀʳᵒᵖʰʸ ᴸᵒᵃᵈⁱⁿᵍ (@Priyanka_Astra) February 12, 2023

Both my favorites did not win the show and both were third runner ups. As Sana’s career is touching heights in Bollywood, similarly Priyanka’s will also go to Bollywood and will definitely shine. INSHALLAH #PriyankaChaharChoudhary pic.twitter.com/dwxmt9YwkO — ⚘ || Priyanka FTW (@Noor_XD_) February 12, 2023

Did you also think that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary deserved to win? Let us know!












