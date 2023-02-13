6.3 C
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is The Real Winner Say Disappointed Fans

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 16: In an unexpected turn of events, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted reality competition.

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is The Real Winner, Say Disappointed Fans – Check Tweets

Bigg Boss 16: In an unexpected turn of events, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been eliminated and was no longer in contention for the Bigg Boss 16 winner title after Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam were previously evicted. Before MC Stan was crowned the champion of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16, the strongest duo was vying to take home the precious trophy. Several fans took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment. One of the users wrote, “Salman Khan has NEVER said this in the history of Bigg Boss! This means there was some interference in deciding the winner…Sad. Shocking. Disgusting. As Salman rightly said, she’s the WINNER♥️🏆#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyAnkit #BB16 #BiggBoss16.” Another user wrote, “Congratulations! Congratulations! Congratulations 🥳🏆🔥 You are the real winner of the show. We Paltans are so happy and proud of you girl 🧿♥️💫 BB16 WINNER PRIYANKA
PROUD OF YOU PRIYANKA #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyankaPaltan #BB16.”

CHECK VIRAL TWITTER REACTIONS

Did you also think that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary deserved to win? Let us know!




