Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanots Ex Wife Dalljiet Kaur Appeals Fans to Vote For Him Says Zarur Vote Karna

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur Appeals Fans to Vote For Him, Says ‘Zarur Vote Karna’

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur recently appealed to her fans to vote for him in the grand finale.

Bigg Boss 16: The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will soon decide the winner of the celebrity reality show. Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam are all geared up for the final battle towards the trophy and prize money. The Salman Khan hosted reality show witnessed many ups and downs in the personal relations of contestants. From accomplishing tasks to breaking down to the verge of almost quitting the show, Bigg Boss 16 participants had a roller-coaster journey. Now, internet is all flooded with netizens rooting for their favourite housemate. While social media and entertainment portals have started their predictions about the possible winner, Shalin’s ex-wife Dalljiet has appealed to fans to vote for him.

SHALIN BHANOT’S EX-WIFE DALLJIET KAUR REQUESTS FANS TO VOTE FOR HIM

She took to her Instagram stories and shared her clip where she said, “It is the finale of Bigg Boss 16 and I think it’s the honestly one of the toughest shows to even survive and you all have worked really hard and you guys are well deserved to be here. So, firstly all the very very best to all the five, may the best one win.” She further added, “I would like to appeal fans to vote for Shalin, please vote for him, he has lived away from his family and comfort and surviving inside this house is challenging. So, I would like to wish Shalin all the very very best, please vote for him, just two days to go, from my side all the very best to all five contestants, you all have done fabulous job”.

Shalin and Dalljiet tied the knot in 2009 and separated in 2015. During their much-known public separation, Shalin’s ex-wife accused him of being abusive and even hitting her when she tried to leave their home.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 16 and Shalin Bhanot, check out this space at India.com.












