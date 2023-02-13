Bigg Boss 16 Shiv Thakare First Reaction After Trophy Goes to Mandali Buddy MC Stan

Home

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s First Reaction After Trophy Goes to The ‘Mandali’ Buddy MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale: Shiv Thakare ended up being the first runner-up after winning the Marathi version of the show earlier. The actor lost the trophy to rapper MC Stan and here’s what he said in his first reaction to the media.

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare finished at no.2 after his friend and rapper MC Stan lifted the Bigg Boss 16 trophy in a grand finale on Sunday evening. The actor, who earlier won the Marathi version of the show, now talked to the media and expressed his happiness over the trophy coming into the ‘mandali‘. Shiv spoke to India Today after the finale event and mentioned that he did his best inside the house and doesn’t regret anything.

The popular contestant celebrated with MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia after the grand event got over last night. In his first interaction with the media, he said, “Jo hona tha vo hua.Trophy mere mandali mein gayi hai aur mere dost (MC Stan) ke haath mein gayi hai. I am happy about that and also for the fact that I was there till the last day. Jo cheeze maine shiddat se ki hai vo mujhe mili bhi hai. I have been appreciated as well. Jo cheez ke liye gaya tha vo leke aaya (Whatever was to happen, happened. I am glad that the trophy came to one of my own. I did my best inside and I am happy that I got the appreciation of the audience – something that I really worked hard to achieve).”

Shiv and MC Stan were in the top two on the stage when Salman Khan lifted the latter’s hand, announcing him as the ultimate winner of the season. Reacting to the results, Shiv said not everything is in our control and one should not take anything for granted. He said if anything, this has made him more hungry for good work. “Kuch cheeze humare hath mein nahi hoti hai jo hum shiddat se khelte hai. But kabhi kuch cheeze acche ke liye bhi hoti hai. Taki aapki aage jaake bhuk kam na ho. Aur meri bhuk aur badh gayi, aage jo door open hoga aur jo bhi show karunga, I will do shiddat se,” he said.

The actor added that he made some good connections inside the house and he’s going to stand with them after the show. Shiv also talked about his friendship with other contestants – the Mandali buddies – Sumbul Touqeer, Abdu, Nimri, and Sajid. He said, “Bro, that is next level,” he said before concluding.

While Shiv became the first runner-up, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished at no. 3. What are your thoughts about the Bigg Boss 16 winner?











