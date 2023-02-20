Bigg Boss 16 Star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Recalls Being Called 'Too Dark' For Industry 'Faced Rejections...'

Home

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recalls the time when she faced rejection and colourism in the industry. The actor recalls those days as she enjoys newfound popularity after the reality show.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on rejection: Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had a tough journey inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actor could not win the trophy but she ruled the hearts of the audience and got newfound popularity. In her latest interview after coming out of the house, Priyanka spoke about her journey before Bigg Boss 16. The actor, who rose to fame with her performance in Colors TV show Udaariyan, talked about the time when she had to face rejections in the industry.

Priyanka is all fun and passionate in life. However, she comes from a non-filmy background and therefore, had to struggle a lot to even bag one audition. So, before she signed up for the big Colors TV show, the actor was judged for her skin colour and her appearance by many industry people.

In an interview published by Telly Chakkar, Priyanka explained her struggle. She said, “I have faced a lot of rejections in my life. I have been told that I am not good enough, that I am too dark, or that I am not fit for a particular role. But I never let those rejections affect me. I kept working hard and believing in myself.”

Priyanka has now joined hands with her co-star and rumoured beau Ankit Gupta for a new music video. While more details are yet to be out, they are going to announce the same soon. Meanwhile, Priyanka also talked about the rumours of her starring in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Speaking in another interview, she said ‘nothing is confirmed’ yet.

