Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan’s Fans go Bonkers After His Victory – Check Reactions

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 Finale was a shocker and surprise for fans as MC Stan bagged the winner’s trophy. While fans of Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare were left disappointed. Stan was elated by his grand win and was beaming with joy. The rapper who had a roller coaster journey inside the Bigg Boss house went through many ups and downs. From close bonds with Mandali comprising Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to his breakdown moments, Stan had the support of his loyal fanbase. He also had showdown with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Archana Gautam as well. It was earlier speculated that Priyanka was the deserving winner. However, Stan’s victory left social media divided. MC Stan’s fans went bonkers and expressed their happiness on twitter.

CHECK OUT MC STAN’S FANS’ VIRAL REACTIONS:

Thank You So Much StannyArmy Itna Pyar Deni Ki Liye DHATARAN TATARAN MC STAN #BiggBoss16#MCStan #BB16 pic.twitter.com/Blhf7yPXtF — MC STAN FAN (@MOINAKTAR15) February 12, 2023

yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyayyyyyyyyyyyy I am Priyanka’s Fan But Never Wanted Shiv To win M Happy For stan’s Victory<3 — Ruh (@Ruh1516) February 12, 2023

Silent killer @MCStanOfficial Big congratulations to #StannyArmy diehard fans of Stan you do this guys I really wants that pari win np after pari I wants Stan to win this season #BB16

#MCStan #Biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/2wEci4RfHn — N:)) (@FannPratik) February 12, 2023

After Sumbul I was supporting Stan and Shiv but more Stan as i felt he was similar in mannerisms as Sumbul. So I’m happy he won. #mcstan #bb16 #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/s3JmtahZY6 — Jasmine (@Farheen00678982) February 12, 2023

Congratulations #MCStan for Winning The #BB16 Trophy ❤️ Totally Worth It ❤️✌️

Love from Bangladesh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NeMVhno6Ob — _udoy_ (@_montu_mia_) February 12, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 also had dance performances by Priyanka and Shiv, Archana and comic gigs by Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh.

