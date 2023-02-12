7.6 C
Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan’s Fans go Bonkers After His Victory – Check Reactions

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 Finale was a shocker and surprise for fans as MC Stan bagged the winner’s trophy. While fans of Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare were left disappointed. Stan was elated by his grand win and was beaming with joy. The rapper who had a roller coaster journey inside the Bigg Boss house went through many ups and downs. From close bonds with Mandali comprising Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to his breakdown moments, Stan had the support of his loyal fanbase. He also had showdown with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Archana Gautam as well. It was earlier speculated that Priyanka was the deserving winner. However, Stan’s victory left social media divided. MC Stan’s fans went bonkers and expressed their happiness on twitter.

CHECK OUT MC STAN’S FANS’ VIRAL REACTIONS:

Bigg Boss 16 also had dance performances by Priyanka and Shiv, Archana and comic gigs by Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 16 and MC Stan, check out this space at India.com.




