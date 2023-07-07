Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri Clarifies Her Statement, Says ‘Bigg Boss Was Rude, Not Salman Sir’

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri recently clarified her statement on ‘Salman Khan’ and said ‘Bigg Boss’ makers were rude to her, not the show host.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting spicier with interesting twists and turns like an engaging popcorn entertainer. The reality show known for catfights, emotional outbursts, competitive rivalry and controversial tasks witnessed a lot of hoopla ever since the exit of Akanksha Puri. The actress who was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss house expressed her disappointment about her early exit from the show. She had also spoken up about the viral kiss video which let to hullabaloo and opined it was part of a task and she stands by her decision. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the portal had quoted that Akanksha alleged Salman Khan was being rude to her. In a tweet post reply to India.com, the actress clarified about the same.

CHECK OUT AKNANKSHA PURI’S VIRAL TWEET:

I never said Salman sir , I told you big boss was being rude and I was sent to the jail way before weekend ka vaar by big boss not Salman khan sir so plz don’t change my words, this changes the entire meaning of what I spoke to you ,, Salman sir only speaks on weekend ka vaar — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) July 7, 2023

AKANKSHA PURI CLARIFIES HER STATEMENT ON SALMAN KHAN

Akanksha in her response to the report about her statement on Bigg Boss OTT 2, said, “I never said Salman sir, I told you big boss was being rude and I was sent to the jail way before weekend ka vaar by big boss not Salman khan sir so plz don’t change my words, this changes the entire meaning of what I spoke to you , Salman sir only speaks on weekend ka vaar.”

AKANKSHA PURI DEFENDS HER VIRAL KISS WITH JAD HADID

The former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant had also defended her dare task which was bashed for the liplock in a family show. In the HT report, she opined, “I don’t think the public is in power. I was in Top 3 then why am I’m out? I am talking to people and realising everyone is against how the makers have made an issue out of a kiss. It’s OTT! You are riding on it, promoting it and then you are calling it (the kiss) wrong. Why didn’t you cut it? Or blur it? You edited Jad pulling his pants. You could have blurred the kiss. But, you promoted it on your official pages. When it comes to taking the blame, you picked me. I am the victim. This is not right. This is their double standard. They could have interrupted the task.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

