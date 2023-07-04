Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri Finally Breaks Silence on Her Viral Liplock With Jad Hadid, Says, ‘I am Proud of it’

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri was eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Sunday. The actress went through a lot of criticism over her controversial kiss with co-contestant Jad Hadid on the show. Akanksha and Jad were warned by show host Salman Khan prior to the eviction to look out for any other show for such stunts in future. Salman had even apologised to the family audiences about the same. The netizens were divided over the ‘kiss’ episode which was part of a dare during a task where Akanksha and Jad locked lips. After coming out of the house, Akanksha said opened up about the whole incident.

AKANKSHA PURI CALLS JAD HADID SPINELESS

In an interaction with Siddharth Kanan on his YouTube channel, she said, “See, not feelings, but definitely, Jad is a gentleman. I could relate to him. He is very sweet with everyone so I appreciated that bit about him. But I think he is a little spineless. He talks behind back. He is a bit b***hy. He has no guts to say anything on face, but he likes to talk a lot. I don’t get this about him. From day 1, he was all out with me…bohot zayada ache they (we were good with each other).” Akanksha told that she was close with Jad and Palak Purswani initially until Jad changed his ‘game’ after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She also claimed that Jad might have been instructed to play a ‘male casanova.’ The ex-Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant stated that, “Game ke liye sahi hai, but as a person, I don’t appreciate it (It might be fine for the game but not in real life).”

AKANKSHA PURI SAYS SHE IS PROUD OF HER KISS WITH JAD HADID

Reacting to Jad Hadid’s remark, calling her a ‘bad kisser,’ the actress opined, “I kissed as a part of a task. I wasn’t moving my lips because I just had to perform the task for 30 seconds. Aap mere boyfriend ya husband nahi hain jo mujhe properly perform karna hai. Mujhe woh 30 second complete karke… woh task jitna tha and maine wahi kia. Ye mere kisi webseries ya movie ka scene nahi hai…aisa kuch nahi (you’re not my partner that I would perform a kiss with you. For me it was a task which I wanted to win. It wasn’t a scene from my film or series)…I would have kissed anyone else too in his place, be it Cyrus or Avinash or even a girl. I am very proud of it.” When quizzed if she regretted her liplock with Jad, Akanksha told, “Not at all.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2, check out this space at .
















