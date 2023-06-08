Menu
Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants, Anthem, Date, Time And Theme

By: admin

Date:


Bigg Boss OTT 2 new promo, contestants list, date, time and theme – check out the details of the Salman Khan-hosted new show.

All you need to know about Bigg Boss OTT 2 (Photo: JioCinema)
All you need to know about Bigg Boss OTT 2 (Photo: JioCinema)

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is here and things are getting real with every passing day. After announcing Salman Khan as the host of the new season, the makers on Thursday released the official anthem of the show featuring rapper Raftaar with the actor. As the video shows, the tagline of the season is ‘is baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi‘ which clearly means that the audience will be an active part of the game.

The quick promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2 gives a glimpse of the viewers participating in the game along with the contestants. All of this points in one direction the audience will be helping their favourite contestants to play the game or even dissuading them to play it all together by actively participating in ration discussions, nominations, and tasks. This is going to be the first-of-its-kind format in which Salman has declared a no-holds-barred game. There’s going to be a lot of action inside the house and the audience can really feel like a part of it all.

“Dekhta ja India, is baar entertainment rukega nahi kyuki contestants ki itni lagegi, ki unko aapki kaafi madad lagegi. I can’t wait to witness all the drama and excitement unfold (sic),” Salman says in the promo as Raftaar joins him with his quirky dance moves.

WATCH THE PROMO AND ANTHEM OF BIGG BOSS OT 2 HERE:

The show begins on June 17 in Hindi on JioCinema. It will be telecast live 24×7 and the fans will have the opportunity to stay hooked to the platform to support their favourites from day one.

Earlier, in the first promo, the OG host Salman Khan had given ample hints at the show being exclusive and one-of-its-kind. The list of contestants is yet to be out while a lot of speculations are being made. It is believed that Rajeev Sen, Anjali Arora, Sapna Gill, Adhyayan Suman, Anurag Dobhal, Avinash Sachdeva, and Palak Purswani among others are going to be seen inside the house.

Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2!










